Quick Hits: QB Update, Pair of Transfers Impressing + More

If there will be additions to the thin secondary via the transfer portal

"Charles Woods has played at a high level and we have high expectations for him. He's done well this spring and we really believe he'll be one of the top corners in our conference next year. The other spot is open. Andrew Wilson-Lamp and Malachi Ruffin are both getting a lot of playing time there. They're both kind of alternating with the ones and twos. Mumu [Bin-Wahad] who is a true freshman and Ty Woodby are playing. They may not be quite ready yet, but we'll see. Mumu physically is a lot closer and he's got all summer and fall camp to show that he can make improvements. We'll add to that room, I think that fair to say. We'll add at least one person to that corner room. At safety, Marcis Floyd continues to grow and I think that's going to be his spot. Maybe in some dime packages he could potentially go down and play corner but I think the safety spot is going to be a nice fit. Then Aubrey [Burks] and Hershey [McLaurin] are battling at that other safety spot."

How Colorado State TE transfer Brian Polendey has looked

"We signed him because we wanted to add a blocking tight end and we felt through the portal that he was the guy, on video, did it against good people the best. When he came, we knew that we would get that. What we saw on tape has come to fruition and he's become an extremely hard worker. He plays with really good technique and that's really spreading to those two young guys getting reps right now, Treylan Davis and Victor [Wikström]. He's done a good job setting the standard in that room for how to practice. He's grown as a receiver. If you would have asked me that in practice two, I would have been like ehh. But he made a couple of really competitive catches today that were contested. His game is growing."

Quarterback play

"Goose rolled his ankle a little bit - nothing serious. He just didn't get any reps. Nicco [Marchiol] had some flashes. He hit two deep balls on great throws. He hit Bryce [Ford-Wheaton] on one, you couldn't place it any better. He missed a protection that would have caused a big sack, you know, freshman mistake. I thought he did a better job of just managing the game. He had one delay of game penalty but other than that, I thought he managed it. It's slowing down for him. I thought Garrett [Greene] did a nice job. He made a really poor decision in our two-minute but other than that, I thought he really had a good day. He had a couple good runs and made a couple of nice plays outside the pocket which is something he's done. Then he hit two really nice deep balls. One to Sam [James] and one to Bryce [Ford-Wheaton]."

Zeiqui Lawton's progress

"He's got a high football IQ. He does a really good job of reading blocks, he plays hard. He's stronger at the point of attack than a lot of young players and those are the things that are really jumping out so far with him."

Mike O'Laughlin injury update

"He's ahead on his rehab, he's done really well with that and I think he's getting closer to being able to jog and run on hard surfaces, dry land, however you want to say that. So, yes, if everything continues to progress in the same manner we anticipate him being ready for the season."

