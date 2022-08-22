Quick Hits: Recap of 2nd Scrimmage, Freshmen Standing Out, Holding Off on QB1 + More

Recap from second scrimmage

"We're a little further ahead from where we have been from a special teams standpoint. I think a lot of that just has to do with our roster is in better shape. We've got more guys that can run. I don't think we'll be as dependent on guys that are starters or playing a high percentage of snaps. I think from a returner standpoint, we're more comfortable than we have been in probably the last couple of years. I like what those guys are doing. We run better on our coverage units. Parker [Grothaus] has been a huge addition that will really help us on our kickoff team.

"Offensively, thought we started fast which was important. I thought Justin Johnson and Tony Mathis and C.J. Donaldson ran the ball effectively.

Defensively, we wanted to get a look at guys that maybe haven't had as many snaps. One guy that I thought did well was at linebacker, Exree Loe. Coming off the injury, really showed some flashes in the scrimmage. I thought Sean Martin has continued to have a strong camp along the defensive line. Mike Lockhart probably had his best day on Thursday. We've been trying to get him in shape and I think he's on track. I thought all three of the transfers had a nice day in the secondary; Jasir Cox, Wesley McCormick, Rashad Ajayi. All three of those guys will play a lot."

Naming a starting QB

"I'm not going to really announce anything today. I feel really good about our present and our future. I'm not trying to be coy about it. We'll announce the starter before the game. We're not to that point yet. There's not been a final decision."

Injury update on TE Mike O'Laughlin

"Mike O'Laughlin did not go but he practiced last Thursday. Didn't do any 11 on 11 work. We feel confident that he'll be ready for Week 1."

True freshman standing out

"C.J. Donaldson has proven that he's ready to go. He's got the body for it. We'll continue to prep him this week. Defensively, Asani Redwood. I really like the kid's ability. I think that's a guy that, man, he's going to make a bunch of plays here this year and moving forward. Jacolby Spells. Raleigh Collins, I think is a guy that's going to make an impact on special teams."

Punting battle between Kolton McGhee vs Oliver Straw

"We're going to let that play out through our last what is really our last full speed practice on Monday."

