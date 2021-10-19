Quick Hits: Redshirt Decisions, Youngsters Developing, Plan for Greene + More

Bye week

"We had a productive bye week. The staff got out on the road on Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. We practiced on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. You're looking for solutions. You go back and do a bunch of self-scout and look at what have we done well? I think we have a pretty good understanding of what we're capable of doing and then where we made mistakes."

Younger guys that are sticking out

"We scrimmaged our developmental guys last week three times. To really put together some standouts from those scrimmages, defensively, [DE] Taurus Simmons continues to impress. You saw he got into the rotation at Baylor and I think he'll continue to be in the rotation. [Safety] Saint McLeod was probably the bright spot of the week. He played on special teams against Baylor and I think he'll continue to do that. I feel really good about the future for him. Athletic, physical, starting to learn what we're doing. [Defensive lineman] Edward Vesterinen did a nice job. And I thought Davis Mallinger who has been playing on special teams, had a really good week. Offensively [QB] Goose Crowder, I'm really impressed with his leadership. I think he continues to grow, he's gotten stronger. I like his potential. I like his leadership traits, he can run. He had a really good week - impressive. [Offensive lineman] Tomas Rimac is playing in a way different style of offense than he did in high school. He's getting better at pass pro, I thought he had a good week. And then [WR] Kaden Prather continues to show up. He's a guy that I think will have a good second half. And then [RB] Justin Johnson and [TE] Charles Finley. He's still light, he needs to gain weight but I thought he competed and did a nice job."

Redshirt decisions

"The one we've really got to make a call on is [CB] [Andrew] Wilson-Lamp. He's right at that number of games. We're going to play Davis [Mallinger]. Saint [McLeod] still has a couple of games that he can play. [DL] Hammond Russell is a guy that we would probably like to hold but if we need him, we'll use him. Edward Vesterinen will play. KP [Kaden Prather] will obviously play. Justin Johnson is going to play. [OL] Wyatt [Milum] is going to play. I think those are the main guys."

If anyone is distancing themselves as the No. 2 running back

"You know, Garrett [Greene] has been our 2nd leading rusher and that's kind of where we've been getting carries from. Justin [Johnson] and Tony [Mathis], Tony was better during the bye week. So, Tuesday and Wednesday we're going to let that play out and whoever has the better Tuesday and Wednesday, we're going to go with. To answer, no. Not one of them has separated themselves yet."

Plan for Garrett Greene

"He's going to play. A lot of it is how he goes about this week. There are some opportunities. I thought he is coming off one of his better games against Baylor. Garrett's got to continue to grow. The deal with Garrett is, our receivers have been our most productive piece of our offense and Garrett's got to continue to get them the ball. That's where he's got to show the most growth."

