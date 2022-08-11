Quick Hits: Timeline on Starting Unit, O-Line Progress, Players Making Strides + More

Timeline on figuring out starters

"Defensively, it's personnel dictated so it's about figuring out the group you're going to play. And then offensively, what's your depth look like? How many receivers are you going to play in the game? How many running backs are you going to play? How many tight ends? What's the rotation look like at offensive line? We've got a pretty good idea of the main pieces that are going to play. We need to get reps."

Feelings on the o-line

"I don't know if you ever feel that you've completely arrived there. If you look at the people we've got to play, especially early in the year, we've got some really stout defensive lines we're going to have to play. I really like our communication. We're on the right people for the most part. I think we've got to sustain our pass pro a little bit longer. That's something I think we've got to work on. And we've just got to get reps in short-yardage and goal line. It's not that we've been poor at it, we just haven't had as many reps."

Dwindling down QB reps

"The quarterbacks are getting plenty of reps to get enough timing. We kind of point to the end of that second scrimmage as kind of when we go from camp mode to getting ready for the season. After that second scrimmage, you start getting ready for your first game."

Running game

"I think we're on the right path. We've done a lot of good on good. Trying to get those guys carries that haven't done it as much in a game - Justin [Johnson], Jaylen [Anderson], and CJ [Donaldson]. The thing that I kind of like about our running back room is they've all got different styles."

If Mike O'Laughlin will play Week 1

"I think too early to tell. We'll see how this week goes. He's doing individual [drills]. He's done some group work. He hasn't done any 11 on 11 yet. We're not going to rush him. When he's ready, he's ready. We'd love to have him. I think he'd love to play. But we're only going to do it if it's in the best interest of him."

Players making strides

"Treylan Davis has made a big jump from where he was in the spring. Nicco [Marchiol] has made a huge jump from spring. Jordan White we've talked about. He knows what his strengths and weaknesses are, which playing offensive line is just as important as knowing what you can't do. I think Jared Bartlett and Lanell Carr at that BANDIT position have been more consistent. Sean Martin, too."

