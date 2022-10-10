Quick Hits: Young Guys Impress During Bye Week, Plan Without Donaldson, Injuries + More

Young guys on defense that impressed during the bye week

"Asani Redwood, and I think he's got a chance to help us as we progress down the season. Raleigh Collins who has played a little bit on special teams, his role could increase as well. Jaylon Shelton at corner did a nice job and he's getting some looks this week as well. He's been injured but is healthy now. Jairo Faverus did a good job. He's been playing for us on special teams. And then Aric Burton, who is a freshman, been here since January. He's probably a two-year kind of project but he's showing some signs of being able to rush the passer."

Young guys on offense that impressed during the bye week

"Nicco [Marchiol] is really improving. Excited about his growth. Jaylen Anderson had three nice days. On the offensive line, Dylan Ray probably did the best and he's a gut that as he continues to put on weight is going to be a factor down the road."

Injury update

"Charles Woods is probably at least a week out. CJ [Donaldson], I told you is not going to play. Mike [O'Laughlin] I'll kind of update later in the week. But everybody else should be available."

Any changes in the secondary

"Aubrey Burks, everybody remembers the dropped interception but for all intents and purposes, he's a true sophomore. He only played in like six games last year because he got surgery and had to miss the rest of it. So, he's a redshirt freshman as far as playing. He's continuing to get better and I think he had a high ceiling. I thought Andrew Wilson-Lamp, that was the best football he's played. We continue to grow his role. I think he's somebody the more he plays the better he's going to be. Other than that, the pieces are the pieces. We just got to get the guys that we have, better."

Not having CJ Donaldson

"From a situational standpoint, it changes how we approach the running back rotation. That's probably the biggest thing. After game one, we were like okay, this kid's a player, so we started using him situationally. He wasn't playing as well as he had against Texas. I think that was a little bit of fatigue. Not that we wanted to create this break for him by any means but I do think he'll come back even stronger. But it will be a factor situationally for sure."

