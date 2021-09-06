September 6, 2021
Quotes from Neal Brown Following Season-Opening Loss

See what the WVU head coach had to say after the loss to Maryland.
Opening statement

"Credit Maryland. They beat us in the stat sheet, almost every statistical category you look at. And obviously, they beat us on the scoreboard. It's a pretty simple game. They blocked better than us, they tackled considerably better than we did. And the biggest statistic in football that tells whether you won or lose is turnovers. We had four that went directly for ten points, and they had zero. If you don't turn the ball over you usually win. It's not overly complicated."

Doege's interceptions

"You know, the first one was a really poor decision. The 2nd one in the end zone, I mean the zero blitzed and the kid fell off. I don't know, you'll probably have to ask them but over in their staff room, that's not what they teach. The kid got beat, but he fell off and made the play."

Performance of right tackles

"We had a couple of holding calls. We've got to continue to get better. In Wyatt's defense, he's a true freshman and that's the hardest position to play. We're asking a kid that's a true freshman to do it but he's deserving of the chance but there's going to be some highs and lows."

