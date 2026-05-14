Ranking Every WVU Home Game by Prime-Time Potential

In Rich Rodriguez's first year back in Morgantown, the West Virginia Mountaineers played just one true night game under the lights at Milan Puskar Stadium. Something in my gut tells me that could double this upcoming season, especially if they get out to a strong start and show they could be in the mix late in the year.

Of the seven home games, I think there's one obvious candidate, a couple that could be, and a handful that likely have no chance of kicking off after the sun goes down. I ranked them in order from least likely to most likely.

No. 7: UT Martin

Yeah, this one is not happening. Those who aren't from Morgantown aren't going to want to drive several hours back home late at night after watching them clobber an FCS team. A game like this will almost certainly air on ESPN+, meaning WVU will have a say in when it kicks off. My guess is they would want another 2 p.m. kick like they had last year for Robert Morris.

No. 6: Coastal Carolina

Same deal with the game above, but also, it's the season opener, and regardless of what network/streaming service the game is on, this matchup isn't going to go in a late slot. Way too many other intriguing matchups.

No. 5: Cincinnati

This will be West Virginia's homecoming game in 2026, and more often than not, this is a noon or early afternoon kick. Couple that with the fact that there are several intriguing matchups in the Big 12 that week, and I'd be stunned if it were anything later than 3:30 p.m.

No. 4: Kansas

If it weren't for homecoming games typically being in the afternoon, I would have put this as the least likely of the conference matchups. There are several good games in the league that week, and other than Cincinnati vs. Iowa State, this may be the least intriguing one to put in a late-night slot.

No. 3: Houston

The Cougars should be in the mix for the Big 12 title, so the intrigue will be there, especially if WVU does its part, but Cincinnati is the only other East Coast Big 12 team playing at home that Saturday, and they are going to need those night slots for Utah vs. TCU, and maybe Arizona at Kansas State/Texas Tech at Baylor. I'd say there's a chance for this game, but it's going to take WVU being in a competitive position.

No. 2: Oklahoma State

All eyes are going to be on Eric Morris and Drew Mestemaker as they make the jump to the Big 12. They are everyone's Big 12 preseason darling, and when you look at the rest of the opening weekend slate, it's probably the best shot for a Big 12 home night game. The other games that week? Houston at Georgia Southern, Sam Houston at Texas Tech, Arizona at Washington State, Colorado at Baylor, Kansas State at Cincinnati, TCU at UCF, and Utah at Iowa State.

No. 1: Arizona

This one is the most obvious, in my opinion. The league will want to try to avoid early East Coast kicks for the West Coast teams. Would be nice if they had the same approach for East Coast teams going West, avoiding the dreaded 10:30 p.m. kick, but I digress.