WVU's Big 12 Title Odds Indicate They Are a Major Sleeper — Just the Way They Like It

Winning the Big 12 title is not something anyone outside of the state of West Virginia is expecting the Mountaineers to do in year two of Rich Rod 2.0, but hey, it's May 7th, so they're in it until they are mathemtically eliminated.

I don't believe this is the year WVU makes a true run at it, but it's always interesting to see where oddsmakers have the Mountaineers and others in the Big 12 in terms of their odds to win the league. It shows what most in the college football industry think of said teams and how good they could be this fall. But as we've seen in years past, preseason expectations can be flipped on its head in this league.

As of today, though, the Mountaineers are lurking quietly with essentially no talk about them being in the Big 12 title conversation, which is to be expected coming off a 4-8 year and another major flip of the roster. West Virginia has the 12th-best odds to be crowned the Big 12's champion.

Big 12 Title Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Texas Tech (+110)

BYU (+550)

Utah (+750)

Kansas State (+1200)

Houston (+1500)

TCU (+1800)

Arizona State (+2000)

Arizona (+2200)

Oklahoma State (+2700)

Kansas (+3000)

Baylor (+3300)

West Virginia (+4000)

UCF (+4000)

Iowa State (+7000)

Cincinnati (+8000)

Colorado (+10000)

West Virginia's Big 12 Conference schedule

9/26 vs. Oklahoma State

10/3 at Iowa State

10/10 vs. Arizona

10/17 vs. Cincinnati

10/24 at TCU

BYE WEEK

11/7 at Texas Tech

11/14 vs. Kansas

11/21 vs. Houston

11/28 at Utah

That month of November looks brutal. Of course, it's difficult to know who will be as good as advertised and who may exceed expectations, but based on what those four teams have coming back and what they added in the transfer portal, it has the look of a gauntlet.

The first half of the league schedule is somewhat favorable for WVU, especially if they come out of the gates strong and roll into the Oklahoma State game at 3-0 with some momentum. The first two teams they play inside the league have first-year head coaches and huge roster turnover. Arizona is going to be a challenge, but they get them at home, as well as Cincinnati. Going 4-1 or better in those five games leading up to the bye week would get folks to start talking about the Mountaineers a little differently heading into the final month of the season.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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