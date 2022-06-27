Ranking the Top Five Additions to the WVU Football Roster

West Virginia's roster has seen a ton of changes to it since the end of the 2021 season with a bunch of players transferring out, some transferring in, and then of course, the 2022 recruiting class.

Here are the five newcomers that I believe will make biggest impact in 2022:

No. 5: LB/S Jasir Cox

The 6'1" 209-lb linebacker is a three-time NCAA FCS national champion (2018, '19, '21), accumulating 124 tackles, including 7.5 tackles for a loss and three sacks for his career, with the bulk of the production coming in the last two season. Last year, Cox was third on the team in tackles with 58, with three TFLs and 1.5 sacks, earning All-Missouri Valley Football Conference Second Team. He'll line up all over the field thanks to his flexibility.

No. 4: CB Rashad Ajayi

Boy oh boy did West Virginia need a corner like Rashad Ajayi. After the departures of Daryl Porter Jr. and Nicktroy Fortune, WVU severely lacked experience at the position. Ajayi brings a wealth of it and oh yeah, he's a pretty solid cover corner too. Ajayi ended his time at Colorado State accumulating 77 tackles, including 5.5 tackles for a loss and a sack to go with 17 pass deflections and an interception in 37 games.

No. 3: DE Zeiqui Lawton

This will be a teaching and learning season for Lawton who is transferring into the program from Cincinnati. The former South Charleston product has made significant strides since arriving and could develop into a solid rotational pass rusher for the Mountaineers in 2022. His potential is what puts him at No. 3 on this list. Within the next year or so, he should be in the starting lineup.

No. 2: QB JT Daniels

If he's healthy, this is a home run for Neal Brown who hasn't had consistent play at the quarterback position since arriving in Morgantown. Daniels has a great arm, high IQ, and great touch on downfield throws. He's not going to beat you with his legs but he is more mobile than Austin Kendall/Jarret Doege.

No. 1: LB Lee Kpogba

This might be a bit of a surprise to see Kpogba up here but man, the sky is the limit for this kid. If he lives up to his full potential, he will be not only one of the best players in the Big 12 but will turn himself into a legitimate NFL prospect. Given that he's been in the program for several months now, he has a headstart on the playbook and has a good feel for how to play within the scheme.

