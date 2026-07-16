Ranking WVU Football's Most Underappreciated Players of the Last Decade

Just like anyone else, West Virginia has produced its fair share of college football stars, but the backbone of this program has been built on tough, gritty, blue-collar players who have a big chip on their shoulder.

While those big-time names take up the spotlight, the contributions of others don’t go completely unnoticed. Several players have come through West Virginia over the last 10 years, who I believe didn’t get the type of love and respect they deserve for a variety of reasons.

Most of the guys on this list played a lot of snaps for the Mountaineers, yet were always just viewed as solid starters, in most cases. There are two exceptions, however, and you’ll know who they are when you come across them, but I have my reasoning as to why they are included on this list.

So without further ado, let’s get to it.

Note: Players are from the 2016-2025 seasons.

No. 8: OL Nick Malone

West Virginia offensive lineman Nick Malone (58) reacts as running back CJ Donaldson Jr. crosses the goal plane to score a touchdown against Penn State at Beaver Stadium September 2, 2023, in State College. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Who doesn’t love a walk-on story? Malone was a local product who had to take his lumps and spend several years developing in the weight room before ever having a real chance of seeing the field. He slowly but surely made his way into the offensive line rotation, and by his senior year, took over the starting right tackle job and was one of the most consistent offensive linemen on the WVU roster in 2024.

No. 7: DL Reese Donahue

Sep 22, 2018; Morgantown, WV, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Reese Donahue (46) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the third quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Another West Virginia kid, who pretty much played from the time he set foot on campus in 2016. He may not have been the most athletic and certainly had some other limitations due to his lack of size, but he was scrappy, consistent, and pretty reliable against the run for four seasons.

No. 6: L Darrien Howard

Sep 10, 2016; Morgantown, WV, USA; Youngstown State Penguins quarterback Ricky Davis (12) is tackled by West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Darrien Howard (49) and West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Noble Nwachukwu (97) during the first quarter at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For a guy barely standing over six feet and weighing right around 300 pounds, Howard did more than hold his own against some big-time talents in the Big 12 that are now playing in the NFL. It took him a while to develop into a playable option, but once he turned the corner, he became a key cog in Tony Gibson‘s defense, particularly in 2016 when he put it all together. Howard was elite against the run that year, posting 66 tackles, six tackles for loss, and adding some pass rushing presence with three sacks.

No. 5: OL James Gmiter

Dec 28, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman James Gmiter (74) against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Gmiter’s career is likely lost in the sauce because of the great talents that either played with him or after him, such as Zach Frazier, Wyatt Milum, and Doug Nester. Gmiter, though, gave up just five sacks in his career and just two in his final two years as a Mountaineer. While he may not have stuck at the next level, Gmiter is a part of a small percentage of players who can say they were a four-year starter along the offensive line at the Power Four level, and a good one at that.

No. 4: LB Lee Kpogba

Sep 23, 2023; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Lee Kpogba (1) and safety Marcis Floyd (24) celebrate a defensive stop during the first quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

I may be slightly biased here because I stumbled upon Kpogba back in his high school playing days in North Carolina before he got an offer from West Virginia. But I think most of you would agree that he was a pretty darn good player in his two years with the Mountaineers. He committed to WVU out of high school but landed in Syracuse, where he began his career, then went to the junior college level, and eventually made his way to Morgantown. In those two seasons at West Virginia, he racked up 189 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks.

No. 3: LB Al-Rasheed Benton

Oct 28, 2017; Morgantown, WV, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Al-Rasheed Benton (3) celebrates after a turnover by Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first quarter at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Benton was stout against the run and a sure tackler, combining for 190 tackles and 14.5 tackles for loss over his final two years and the Old Gold and Blue. I loved his tape coming out of high school and had a pretty strong feeling that he would be a multi-year starter at WVU with the potential of making it to the next level. Benton did have a cup of coffee with the Detroit Lions, signing there as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

No. 2: WR Daikiel Shorts Jr.

Sep 6, 2014; Morgantown, WV, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Daikiel Shorts (6) runs after a pass reception against the Towson Tigers during the third quarter at Milan Puskar Stadium. West Virginia won 54-0. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alright, now these final two guys, as I mentioned in the opening, are bigger names that probably do get some level of respect from the fan base, but maybe just not quite as much as they should.

Shorts was as reliable as a third down target and as a "got to have it" target as it gets. Dana Holgorsen produced some high-level receivers during his tenure at WVU, and if you ask me, Shorts needs to be included in that list.

I understand he’s nowhere in the stratosphere of Tavon Austin, Steadman Bailey, or Kevin White, but if we take stats out of the equation, I would put him right there with Mario Alford, David Sills, Gary Jennings, Marcus Simms, and Ka’Raun White. As a matter of fact, I would even probably take Shorts over a couple of those guys. The dude just had great awareness of the sticks and an elite understanding of where defenders were going to be on the field.

No. 1: QB Skyler Howard

Sep 12, 2015; Morgantown, WV, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Skyler Howard celebrates with fans after the conclusion of the game at Milan Puskar Stadium. West Virginia won the game 41-17. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Only nine times in the history of West Virginia football have the Mountaineers won 10 or more games in a single season. Howard led WVU to a 10-3 record in 2016, making him one of the select few quarterbacks to lead the Mountaineers to such a season.

I totally get it. He was definitely frustrating for fans in the passing game at times, missed several easy throws here and there, and made some very questionable decisions. But at the end of the day, the dude battled his tail off and embodied everything it means to be a Mountaineer. Much like Shorts in the wide receiver conversation, Howard will never be considered a legendary quarterback, such as Geno Smith, Will Grier, Pat White, Major Harris, and so on. That said, Grier never had a 10-win season, nor did Geno in his only year in the Big 12. As a matter of fact, Howard is the only West Virginia quarterback to reach that mark since they joined the Big 12 in 2012.