WVU Drops Dates for Coal Rush, Stripe The Stadium, Gold Rush, Homecoming + More

It's so close, yet so far away. The 2026 football season really is just around the corner, with the countdown now at just 61 days until West Virginia tees it up against Coastal Carolina.

On Monday, WVU announced this year's promotional schedule.

Sep. 5 vs. Coastal Carolina: All White for 5

A couple of weeks ago, WVU announced that the season opener would be the date that they would officially retire Pat White's No. 5 and also declared it a "white out." The only other time WVU has had such a theme was for its final game at Mountaineer Field back in 2008 against South Florida, a game WVU won 13-7 in frigid temperatures (and snow). This time around, WVU will hope for a more comfortable win in more comfortable weather. Well, unless it's 90+ degrees, that is.

Sep. 12 vs. UT Martin: Family Day

Sep 13, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Rich Rodriguez celebrates with his daughter Raquel after defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For WVU's second home game, fans can buy four tickets and a $25 concession voucher for as low as $150 per Coca-Cola Family Day package. If you want to guarantee an affordable day of football being capped off by the singing of "Take Me Home, Country Roads," this one is for you. WVU is 26-0 all-time against FCS foes.

Sep. 26 vs. Oklahoma State: Gold Rush

Robert Morris receiver Tyler Evans takes a picture with his former Mountaineer teammates. | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

The Big 12 opener will be the gold rush. Once again, Wren Baker listened to what the fans wanted — the gold rush not to be wasted on an FCS team or Group of Six opponent. The Cowboys will be rolling into town with an almost entirely new roster under first-year head coach Eric Morris.

Oct. 10 vs. Arizona: Coal Rush/Hall of Fame Weekend

West Virginia University quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

I am a little surprised they didn't leave two dates open to give them a little more flexibility for the Coal Rush game. There is no guarantee that this one will be played at night, but with Arizona coming all the way to the East Coast, there's a pretty good chance this one will be under the lights.

Oct. 17 vs. Cincinnati: Stripe the Stadium

Sep 27, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Rich Rodriguez walks on the field and greets fans before their game against the Utah Utes at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WVU will look to continue its dominance over the Bearcats before they hit the road to take on TCU. West Virginia holds the all-time edge in the series, 18-3-1, and have won four straight.

Nov. 14 vs. Kansas: Heroes Day/Mountaineer Week

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Rich Rodriguez celebrates after defeating the Colorado Buffaloes at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This will almost certainly be the week West Virginia breaks out the helmet decals with the flag of the United States filling out the state of Flying WV. The last time Kansas came to Morgantown, they blew an 11-point lead with a little over five minutes to play.

Nov. 21 vs. Houston: Senior Day

Nov 29, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers tight end Grayson Barnes (80) is announced for senior day activities prior to their game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The final home game for a handful of Mountaineers. It will be interesting to see who walks, considering some seniors have the option to return for a fifth season.