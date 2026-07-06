WVU Drops Dates for Coal Rush, Stripe The Stadium, Gold Rush, Homecoming + More
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It's so close, yet so far away. The 2026 football season really is just around the corner, with the countdown now at just 61 days until West Virginia tees it up against Coastal Carolina.
On Monday, WVU announced this year's promotional schedule.
Sep. 5 vs. Coastal Carolina: All White for 5
A couple of weeks ago, WVU announced that the season opener would be the date that they would officially retire Pat White's No. 5 and also declared it a "white out." The only other time WVU has had such a theme was for its final game at Mountaineer Field back in 2008 against South Florida, a game WVU won 13-7 in frigid temperatures (and snow). This time around, WVU will hope for a more comfortable win in more comfortable weather. Well, unless it's 90+ degrees, that is.
Sep. 12 vs. UT Martin: Family Day
For WVU's second home game, fans can buy four tickets and a $25 concession voucher for as low as $150 per Coca-Cola Family Day package. If you want to guarantee an affordable day of football being capped off by the singing of "Take Me Home, Country Roads," this one is for you. WVU is 26-0 all-time against FCS foes.
Sep. 26 vs. Oklahoma State: Gold Rush
The Big 12 opener will be the gold rush. Once again, Wren Baker listened to what the fans wanted — the gold rush not to be wasted on an FCS team or Group of Six opponent. The Cowboys will be rolling into town with an almost entirely new roster under first-year head coach Eric Morris.
Oct. 10 vs. Arizona: Coal Rush/Hall of Fame Weekend
I am a little surprised they didn't leave two dates open to give them a little more flexibility for the Coal Rush game. There is no guarantee that this one will be played at night, but with Arizona coming all the way to the East Coast, there's a pretty good chance this one will be under the lights.
Oct. 17 vs. Cincinnati: Stripe the Stadium
WVU will look to continue its dominance over the Bearcats before they hit the road to take on TCU. West Virginia holds the all-time edge in the series, 18-3-1, and have won four straight.
Nov. 14 vs. Kansas: Heroes Day/Mountaineer Week
This will almost certainly be the week West Virginia breaks out the helmet decals with the flag of the United States filling out the state of Flying WV. The last time Kansas came to Morgantown, they blew an 11-point lead with a little over five minutes to play.
Nov. 21 vs. Houston: Senior Day
The final home game for a handful of Mountaineers. It will be interesting to see who walks, considering some seniors have the option to return for a fifth season.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_