Ranking WVU's 2026 Games From 'Chalk It Up as a W' to 'Good Luck'

Heading into each season, there are games on the schedule that you look at and say, "Yeah, that's a win, that's a win, that's a loss, that could go either way, etc." That's what we're going to do today with West Virginia's 2026 schedule.

I'm not quite ready to unleash my game-by-game predictions, which is something I'll probably do a couple of weeks after the start of fall camp. So in the meantime, I'll clump these games into different categories to give you an idea as to where my head is at with these matchups.

Chalk it up as a W

Sep 1, 2018; Columbia, SC, USA; A Coastal Carolina Chanticleers helmet sits on the field prior to the start of the NCAA football game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

No. 12: vs. UT Martin

I've mentioned this a few times before, but it's worth noting that West Virginia is 26-0 against FCS opponents since the division formed years ago. And with all due respect to the Skyhawks, this isn't going to be the team that changes that goose egg in the loss column.

No. 11: vs. Coastal Carolina

The Chanticleers are entering a new era with Ryan Beard and have question marks all over the place. It shouldn't take West Virginia long to pull away in this one.

Should win

Head coach Lance Leipold watches during Kansas spring football practice Thursday, Mar. 26, 2026 in Lawrence, Kansas. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 10: vs. Kansas

The more I study this Kansas team, the more I'm convinced that they are heading toward a miserable season. They have a pretty tough slate, and with major uncertainty at quarterback, Lance Leipold is going to have his work cut out for him. A small step back this year for KU, and with this being late in the year, at home, WVU should be in a position to collect a W.

No. 9: at Iowa State

You may have expected the Cyclones to pop up in the No. 10 spot, but this is giving some respect to the atmosphere their fans create at Jack Trice. It's a difficult place to play, and even with them likely barreling toward a finish in the bottom three of the league, that will be a more difficult game than a home contest against the Jayhawks.

Flip a coin

Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker hands off to Caleb Hawkins for a touchdown during a spring football game for the Oklahoma State University Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 8: vs. Cincinnati

WVU has had a ton of success against the Bearcats over the years, and really, the only thing that is keeping me from putting this game in the above tier is that the Mountaineers will be coming off a tough game against Arizona, and this will be their seventh straight game. If Zac Alley's unit can win up front against a rock-solid offensive line and stuff the run game, we should hear "Take Me Home, Country Roads" at the end of this one.

No. 7: vs. Oklahoma State

The Cowboys are getting a ton of national recognition because of Eric Morris bringing over a ton of his North Texas roster that was so good a year ago in the American, including quarterback Drew Mestemaker and running back Caleb Hawkins. They are a talented group, but will they experience a high level of success in year one at this level? That's the unknown. WVU gets them at a good time, early in the year, and at home. Definitely a winnable game.

Underdog role, but not impossible to win

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz reacts during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 6: at TCU

This will be West Virginia's eighth straight game, and TCU will be in just their second game back after a bye. The Frogs seem to be one of those teams in the Big 12 where it truly could go either way for them. If they get solid QB play from Harvard transfer Jaden Craig, they could be a dark-horse contender, but if not, they could spiral in the wrong direction and miss out on a bowl.

No. 5: vs. Houston

Houston is tricky for me. They were solid last year, but beat a bunch of bad teams and didn't score a ton. Their schedule isn't as kind in 2026, and by the time they play WVU in late November, they could be well out of the Big 12 conversation. Plus, the Mountaineers beat the Cougars on the road last year with a very poor offensive cast.

No. 4: vs. Arizona

Noah Fifita could be the best quarterback in the Big 12, and if the Mountaineers don't find answers in the secondary by the time the Wildcats make their way to Morgantown, it could be a long night. They have a bunch of returning experience and should be stout up front along the offensive line. Because of the offensive weaponry the Mountaineers have, I'm not completely ruling out a win here.

No. 3: vs. Virginia

If you had told me two years ago that this matchup against Virginia would be one of West Virginia's toughest in 2026, I probably would have laughed. Tony Elliott has done a tremendous job of turning that program around and has pieced together one of the most experienced teams in the country on both sides of the ball. Really, games 3-12 are all winnable for WVU, but this neutral-site clash with the Cavaliers is the most challenging of those matchups.

Yeah, probably not happening

Dec 31, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) throws the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first half during the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 2: at Utah

I'm not fully convinced that the Utes will continue as one of the best in the Big 12 for the foreseeable future under Morgan Scalley, but they have the foundation to be a contender in 2026, bringing back quarterback Devon Dampier and running back Wayshon Parker.

Good Luck

Head coach Joey McGuire looks on during the Texas Tech football team's spring game, Friday, April 17, 2026, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 1: at Texas Tech

Shocker, right? The Red Raiders, even without Brendan Sorsby, are going to be a popular pick to win the league. The defense is legit, and Will Hammond is a pretty solid quarterback himself. If they get out to a shaky start, you may talk yourself into thinking WVU can win this one, especially with a bye week to prepare for it. WVU will need a genie in a bottle to grant them three wishes and then some to pull this upset.