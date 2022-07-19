REPORT: Big 12 - Pac 12 Partnership Discussions End

Conversations between the Big 12 Conference and the Pac 12 Conference have emerged over the last week on an attainable partnership such as a scheduling arrangement or even went as far as a full merger between the two leagues over the weekend but it ends with both parties unable to come to an agreement according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

The Pac 12 also recently entered discussions with the ACC for a favorable arrangement, and according to Thamel's report, it seems unlikely as well.

Earlier in the day, Dennis Dodd of CBS reported the Big 12 could enter a partnership with NBC and Notre Dame. However, no details on viable scenarios were reported.

Newly hired Big 12 Conference commissioner Brett Yormark stated during Big 12 media days the league was "open for business" and made clear "no stone will be left unturned." He appears to be exploring all his options.

