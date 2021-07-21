REPORT: Former WVU Coach Bobby Bowden Diagnosed with Terminal Medical Condition

Former West Virginia head coach Bobby Bowden has been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition, according to Jim Henry of the Tallahassee Democrat. The details of what exactly Bowden is fighting have not been released at this time. Per Henry's report, Bowden says he is at peace.

"I've always tried to serve God's purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come," Bowden said in a statement shared with the Democrat. "My wife Ann and our family have been life's greatest blessing."

Many across the country probably know Bowden for his decades of success at Florida State, where he posted a 315-98-4 overall record, including a 22-10-1 record in bowl games, 12 ACC championships, and two national titles. Bowden turned the 'Noles into a powerhouse and had a run of 14 consecutive 10+ win seasons.

During his time at West Virginia, he collected a 42-26 record and went 1-1 in bowl games. The fan base was not pleased with Bowden at the time, calling for his firing and he ultimately accepted the offer from Florida State following West Virginia’s win over North Carolina State in the 1975 Peach Bowl. Although his run in Morgantown was rather brief, he found success and helped lay the groundwork for the future of the program.

Bowden is one of the greatest coaches in college football history and is thought of as one of the most down-to-earth people in the football community.

Bowden also had a bout with COVID-19 last fall.

