Repredicting WVU's Schedule After Backyard Brawl Loss

West Virginia's season got off to a heartbreaking start with a 38-31 loss to Pitt. If you take the rivalry component out of it along with the drop by Bryce Ford-Wheaton that led to the game-winning pick-six, there was a lot of good that came from the season opener. After rewatching the game on Sunday, I believe this team is slightly better than I thought it would be. To explain, here is how I see WVU's season shaking out now.

9/10 vs Kansas

This is a game WVU has to be careful about. Lance Leipold is a good coach and will have his team ready to play. This won't be an easy win, but I still see the Mountaineers coming out on top.

Initial prediction: Win.

New prediction: Win.

9/17 vs Towson

Poor Towson. This is going to be an absolute blowout. At least they'll get a nice check though.

Initial prediction: Win.

New prediction: Win.

9/22 at Virginia Tech

I knew Virginia Tech was going to be bad, but man, I didn't think they would be this bad. They lost their season opener to Old Dominion and QB Grant Wells threw four picks which is a bit of a problem. Blacksburg will be rocking, no doubt, but they'll be ready for it. Especially after playing in an electric atmosphere for the Backyard Brawl.

Initial prediction: Win.

New prediction: Win.

10/1 at Texas

Still not sold on Texas. I almost gave WVU a win here but I don't see this defense being able to slow down RB Bijan Robinson. This game will come right down to the wire. Texas wins a close one.

Initial prediction: Loss.

New prediction: Loss.

10/13 vs Baylor

Here we go. The first prediction change. The showing against Pitt leads me to believe that not only can WVU compete against Baylor but they can actually win the game with some help from the home crowd. Baylor's offense won't be able to keep up with WVU who should be clicking on all cylinders at this point.

Initial prediction: Loss.

New prediction: Win.

10/22 at Texas Tech

Neal Brown is 0-3 against Texas Tech, but that losing streak comes to an end in 2022. This team is too talented to lose to arguably the 9th-best team in the Big 12.

Initial prediction: Loss.

New prediction: Win.

10/29 vs TCU

TCU had a very slow start against Colorado, who may win three games this year. They pulled away in the second half but the offense wasn't as sharp as I thought it would be heading into the year. Chandler Morris starting at QB over Max Duggan? What?? Yeah, chalk this up as a W for WVU.

Initial prediction: Win.

New prediction: Win.

11/5 at Iowa State

Iowa State has revenge on its mind. If this game were earlier in the year, I would give the advantage to West Virginia. By early November, Matt Campbell will have this team trending upward as he always does. WVU's offensive line will have trouble in this one.

Initial prediction: Win.

New prediction: Loss.

11/12 vs Oklahoma

I'm still of the belief that the Sooners will take a small step back in 2022, but until WVU can actually do it, I can't pick them to beat Oklahoma.

Initial prediction: Loss.

New prediction: Loss.

11/19 vs Kansas State

Deuce Vaughn is still a problem but K-State has a problem with being one-dimensional. Teams aren't going to be worried about the passing game, so they can key in on stopping the run. Good luck running into the teeth of the West Virginia defense with no threat to throw the ball with success.

Initial prediction: Loss.

New prediction: Win.

11/26 at Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State gave up 44 points to Central Michigan, but don't read much into it. The game was well out of hand and the Cowboys pulled their starters in the second half. They're still my pick to win the Big 12.

Initial prediction: Loss.

New prediction: Loss.

Initial record prediction: 6-6.

New record prediction: 7-5.

