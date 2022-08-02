Return of the Brawl T-Shirts Featuring Dante Stills Now Available

One of the most famous rivalries in college football is back! Show your support for WVU and Dante Stills with this limited-release shirt.

To make the deals as fair as possible, all revenue that is generated from the sales is split right down the middle, 50/50. Below is the t-shirt that is available for purchase featuring the Fairmont, WV native.

Click here to purchase a Backyard Brawl/Dante Stills t-shirt.

Other WVU athletes that have merchandise available for purchase on the NIL Shop:

James Gmiter (football), Dante Stills (football), Tony Mathis (football), Marcis Floyd, Charles Woods (football), Zach Frazier (football), Brandon Yates (football), Mike O'Laughlin (football), Lee Kpogba (football), Lanell Carr (football), Justin Johnson (football), Exree Loe (football), Hershey McLaurin (football), Wyatt Milum (football), Wil Schoonover (football), Abbie Pierson (gymnastics), and Kianna Yancey (gymnastics).

Click here to glance at the available apparel.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.