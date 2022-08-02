Skip to main content

Return of the Brawl T-Shirts Featuring Dante Stills Now Available

Get your gear for the Brawl.

One of the most famous rivalries in college football is back! Show your support for WVU and Dante Stills with this limited-release shirt.

To make the deals as fair as possible, all revenue that is generated from the sales is split right down the middle, 50/50. Below is the t-shirt that is available for purchase featuring the Fairmont, WV native.

Click here to purchase a Backyard Brawl/Dante Stills t-shirt.

Other WVU athletes that have merchandise available for purchase on the NIL Shop:

James Gmiter (football), Dante Stills (football), Tony Mathis (football), Marcis Floyd, Charles Woods (football), Zach Frazier (football), Brandon Yates (football), Mike O'Laughlin (football), Lee Kpogba (football), Lanell Carr (football), Justin Johnson (football), Exree Loe (football), Hershey McLaurin (football), Wyatt Milum (football), Wil Schoonover (football), Abbie Pierson (gymnastics), and Kianna Yancey (gymnastics).

Click here to glance at the available apparel.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Screen Shot 2022-08-01 at 10.21.40 PM
Basketball

Josiah Davis Enrolls at WVU

By Schuyler Callihan7 minutes ago
Sep 25, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown calls a timeout during the second quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Big 12

MAILBAG: Neal Brown's Job Security, Decommitments + More

By Schuyler Callihan12 minutes ago
Untitled design
Football

Three Mountaineers Named to the Lombardi Watch List

By Christopher Hall9 hours ago
Recruiting

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU OL Commit Nick Krahe

By Christopher Hall10 hours ago
Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown gives a fist bump to West Virginia Mountaineers tight end Mike O'Laughlin (87) following their win over the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

Neal Brown Provides Injury Updates

By Christopher Hall10 hours ago
Nov 27, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II (8) runs against West Virginia Mountaineers safety Saint McLeod (25) during the first half at David Booth Kansas
Football

The Latest on WVU Safety Saint McLeod

By Schuyler Callihan12 hours ago
From left to right: Matt Cavallaro, Will Crowder, Nicco Marchiol, Neal Brown
Football

Quick Hits: Injury Updates, Body Transformations, Impact of Newcomers + More

By Schuyler Callihan13 hours ago
Neal Brown
Football

WATCH: Neal Brown Discusses the Opening Day of Fall Camp

By Christopher Hall15 hours ago