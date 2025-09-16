Rich Rod and Pat McAfee Joke Pitt’s Medical Staff Might Be Hiding Healing Secrets
There were multiple times throughout the course of last weekend's Backyard Brawl where a Pitt player went down with an injury when West Virginia had possession of the football.
The frequency of injured players picked up a great deal as the Mountaineers were making their fourth quarter comeback, so much so that it had nearly everyone watching the game believing Pitt was faking many of the injuries to slow WVU's offense down and get them out of rhythm.
During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Rodriguez and McAfee had a conversation about the situation, joking about how incredible the Pitt training staff must be.
Rich Rod: “It was a physical game. And I don’t know if you noticed, Pat, but they had an inordinate amount of people there that got hurt all the time. I mean, some snaps, there was two or three guys that were getting hurt, and I was amazed at that. Their training staff must be the best in the country because they all came back in the game. It was phenomenal how fast that medical staff of theirs got them healthy and back on the field after all those injuries.
McAfee: “And we will certainly take their information that they have to become a better medical staff everywhere else, I think. If they have any secrets to take care of these guys so quickly, we would like them to share that.”
Rich Rod: “Yeah! I’m like, they got the worst luck in America. There’s a guy falling down on every snap. I’ve never seen nothing like that.”
McAfee: “Hard edge! That’s that hard edge. They can’t keep up with it.”
The new rule states that if a player goes down after the ball is spotted for play, the team will be charged a timeout. If they don't have a timeout remaining, there will be a five-yard delay of game penalty that is assessed. That's an easy loophole.
Rodriguez is no stranger to this, as opposing teams have tried this tactic many times over the years against his tempo offense, and Pitt certainly won't be the last. Rodriguez believes the only way to eliminate it from happening is for that player to have to sit out the rest of that series, quarter, or half. That would certainly cut back on the number of guys going down, trying to get a team out of rhythm.
