Between The Eers: A Night West Virginia Needed
Beating Pitt always means a little extra to West Virginia fans, but this past Saturday's win over the Panthers meant even more than usual.
It's been a long time since Mountaineer fans have had a reason to truly believe the program is headed in the right direction or celebrate a massive home win, for that matter. While it's still early in the season and a lot can change between now and December, it was a night that no one will forget, and for Rich Rodriguez, it's something he'll be able to pitch to recruits and transfers in the coming months.
The 62,000+ fans in attendance were loud and fully engaged to every snap from the initial kickoff until Eli Holstein's fourth down pass attempt fell incomplete in overtime nearly four hours later. I can't speak for everyone, but of the games I've been to, it was by far the loudest I've ever heard that place.
Also, this comes exactly one week after the miserable outing against the Ohio Bobcats in which the offense could only muster up a total of 10 points. Nicco Marchiol played exceptionally well in the fourth quarter to erase a double-digit deficit and eventually go on to win in overtime.
For him, it's about consistency. That's the next step. He can be successful in this offense if he can replicate what he did late in the game on Saturday — get the ball out quickly and have conviction in his decisions.
On today's episode of Between The Eers, I discuss the legendary night and the consistency needed from Marchiol.
