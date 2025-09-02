Rich Rod Gives Frustrating Update on Jimmori Robinson Ahead of Ohio Game
The wait continues for West Virginia bandit Jimmori Robinson despite he and his teammates winning the court battle versus the NCAA a couple of weeks ago, where Judge John Preston Bailey ruled that all four players involved in the case be deemed eligible.
On Tuesday, WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez was asked if there was any new news on Robinson. "No. We're hoping to hear something in the next day or two," he said. "It would have to happen in a hurry," he responded when asked if he could play this weekend versus Ohio. "We'd probably have to get an appeal to get it going before Saturday, so that's a long shot.
RB Tye Edwards, WR Jeff Weimer, and S Justin Harrington all played in the season opener against Robert Morris despite having little practice time, but Robinson, of course, is still waiting as the university seeks more clarity on the judge's ruling.
During the court hearing, the attorney representing the NCAA alleged that Robinson is academically ineligible, which caused some confusion in regards to his status. The judge was not presented with anything in regard to his academic status and did not rule on it. WVU, the Big 12, and the NCAA have been working together since the ruling to understand whether or not the judge's order also covers Robinson's academic ineligibility.
West Virginia could play him, but would be at risk of violating the rules, which athletic director Wren Baker is not interested in doing.
"We have engaged the NCAA to make sure we know what the judge’s ruling is at a high level to make sure we’re interpreting it the right way and that we’re not putting the institution at any risk," Baker said last month. "I’ll leave the rest of it unsaid because I think we’re still unpacking and assessing and trying to figure out exactly where we are. Once we have clarity on what it all means, then we’ll move forward in a way that doesn’t put the institution at risk.”
