Rich Rod Makes Strong Statement About WVU's Wide Receiver Group

One group that hasn't been talked about nearly enough this offseason has been West Virginia's new batch of wide receivers. The reason? Well, likely because there isn't a true, bona fide No. 1 guy in that room, and there's a lot of uncertainty as to who will emerge as starters and top of rotation guys.

Despite all of the question marks in the room, WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez seems very pleased with the depth they have acquired, albeit just a few practices into spring ball.

“Well, we wanted to get faster and bigger, right? And we did. We got some size with Prince (Strachan) and some of those guys. Some experience with some guys like John Neider, DJ Epps," Rodriguez stated. "There’s some size with some of the young guys coming in. It is a really good group. Jaden Bray is back, and he’s healthy, so that helps. Cyrus Traugh is returning, and he’s done a good job. I don’t think we need to go out and get any more. I think we’re pretty good at receiver."

It may not come across as a strong message, but you have to know how Rich Rod operates. For him to say they don't need any more guys in the room says a lot. He believes this group has everything it needs to be successful in the passing game.

The transfers

Troy Trojans wide receiver DJ Epps (18) runs the ball while defended by Southern Miss Golden Eagles nose tackle Isaiah Gibson Sr. (7) during a college football game between Southern Miss and Troy at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. Troy defeated Southern Miss 28-18. | Matt Bush/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DJ Epps (Troy): Epps is the wild card for me. He has just one year of production, but boy, he put on a show in a few games this past season. Had 148 yards and two scores vs. Texas State, 103 yards and two touchdowns vs. Georgia State, and caught three passes for 30 yards vs. Clemson.

TaRon Francis (LSU): The former four-star recruit has the chance to be special if he puts it all together. I wouldn't have huge expectations for him this fall, considering he saw limited action in four games last season. The potential is legit, though.

Keon Hutchins (Northwest Mississippi): It won't take you long to realize that Hutchins is the fastest receiver on the team and perhaps one of the fastest in the entire country. That's not a bold statement, either. This dude can fly.

John Neider (UConn): Think of Daikiel Shorts Jr. and Hudson Clement. I think Neider fits somewhere in between the two as someone who can become a reliable third down and deep ball target. He averaged nearly 16 yards per catch last season for the Huskies.

Prince Strachan (USC): A massive dude who the WVU staff hopes can fill the void left behind by Cam Vaughn at the X. He was buried on the depth chart at USC last season, but showed some promising things during his time at Boise State.

Kedrick Triplett (Pearl River CC): Crafty route runner who knows how to find the soft spots in a defense. He has the ability to create explosive plays out of the slot, which is something WVU didn't have in 2025.