Rich Rod on QB1: 'I May Know Right Now. Probably Do'

If you know West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez, you know he's not going to reveal anything to the media or the public when it comes to key decisions, such as who is the starting quarterback.

Heck, the same could be said at every position if we're being honest. When asked about one player in particular at a certain position, he'll still end up checking his paper roster and list every player in that position group. He is not giving anything away before the start of the season, and to be honest, I don't blame him.

When asked about not announcing a starting quarterback at his press conference on Friday, Rodriguez responded, “I don’t need to tell anybody. In fact, I think it’s kind of intriguing. If you want to find out who is going to start, buy a ticket and come to great Mountaineer Field. You can tailgate until 12:58, but make sure you get in in time because at 1 o’clock we might be kicking off or kickoff return, and we’ll see who runs out there. I’m going to know before then. I may know before I tell the coaches. I may know right now. Probably do. I like you guys, I really do, but I ain’t giving you the scoop, so you got to keep coming back. Come back to the next media opportunity, and you still won’t know.

“It’s not really (a strategic advantage). I mean, obviously, if they were completely different guys, you prepare defensively a little bit different. But when all of our guys run all of our plays, and they’re very similar, it doesn’t make a big advantage. So if it doesn’t make a difference, why don’t you go ahead and announce the guy? I don’t feel like it today.”

Nothing has changed

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Scotty Fox Jr. is a heck of a talent and will be a successful Power Four quarterback one day. But right now, this is Mike Hawkins Jr.'s job, and nothing has changed in that "battle" since the spring. Rodriguez has known for a while, and although he probably won't ever announce it, you'll see No. 3 (Hawkins) trot out there when the Mountaineers take the field against Coastal Carolina on September 5th.

Some may wonder if both quarterbacks will play, and my answer to that would be, well, yes, they should. If not, then there are bigger issues at hand. Both should play, but it's not going to be to figure anything out.