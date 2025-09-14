Rich Rod Shows Off Some Dance Moves in Postgame Locker Room Celebration
Every win is special, but beating Pitt means a little more. And for West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez, it's a game he's wanted for a long, long time for obvious reasons.
Nothing will ever be able to erase that 2007 nightmare, but with him back at the helm and beating Pitt on 9/13, that's about as close to redemption as one can get. You could see how important this one was for him, being overridden with emotions from the moment the fourth down pass from Pitt fell incomplete to the playing of Country Roads, and to the locker room where he busted out a few dance moves in celebration.
"Yeah, I think I said it, probably more emotional than I wanted to be to the TV thing on the field," Rodriguez said in his postgame press conference. "This state is full of hard-working, gritty, tough people who support this university, support this football program, and winning is important to them. I know beating Pitt is really important to them. If you ask anybody in our state that is a West Virginia fan and say, ‘Okay, pick a team you want to beat or who you hate,’ They’ll say ‘Pitt.’ So, I know you saw how the crowd was into it today, even when we weren’t playing well at times. They made a big difference in overtime. They made a big difference in certain third and fourth downs, and they played a part in us winning."
The vibes around the football program have done a complete 180 since last week in Athens. It's a moment and a win that will be long celebrated in Morgantown, but for the Mountaineers, they'll have to move on pretty quickly as they prepare to move into Big 12 play this week.
They'll be opening up the conference slate on the road, taking on the Kansas Jayhawks, who are coming off a bye. Their last time out, they fell to their bitter rival, Missouri. Kickoff between the Mountaineers and Jayhawks is set for 6 p.m. ET.
