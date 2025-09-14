Rich Rodriguez Comments on Pitt's Absurd Amount of Injuries
The 108th edition of the Backyard Brawl became an instant classic after West Virginia came back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to score 17 unanswered points to knock off Pitt in overtime 31-24.
As the Mountaineers (2-1) faced pace offense wore down the Panthers (2-1) defense throughout the afternoon, multiple Pitt players remained on the ground due to an injury, although many of them appeared to be cramps and it became prevalent in the fourth quarter on the Mountaineers final two scoring drives.
“It’s amazing how many guys got hurt,” West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez said. “I’m really concerned. Do they have anybody left to play next week.? Because there was like two or three guys like every other play, like, battered. I don’t know if they went back into the game or if they’re in the medical tent right now. You talk about bad luck. Have you ever seen so much bad luck that they had so many guys get hurt that often. Its remarkable. I’m just showing a little concern for your health and wellbeing.”
The room filled with laughter, and it may sound harsh, but it’s been well documented throughout the years defenses have faked injuries, such as cramps, to slow down a no huddle offense. Rodriguez has dealt with this for decades now and it also leaves fans frustrated as boos rain down onto the field. Rich
It became such a problem the NCAA stepped in this offseason cracked down on the issue. A rule was put in place and a team will be penalized with a timeout and a delay of game penalty (5 yards) if a player goes down after the ball is spotted for the next play. The injured player can only return after being cleared by medical staff.
Rodriguez, clearly frustrated with the amount of stoppage in play, asked “What was the question?”
“Did it help us? Hell no! It pissed me off,” Rodriguez exclaimed.
Rodriguez offered a solution.
“I think for their health and safety they should have to sit out the rest of the series or the rest of the quarter. If we’re we are really concerned about their health and wellbeing, then if you get injured, then sit out the rest of the series or sit out the rest of the quarter or maybe the rest of the half. Probably wouldn’t be as many guys get hurt. “
