Rich Rod Thinks WVU Has a Future Star on the Offensive Line

Coming into the 2025 season, West Virginia offensive lineman Nick Krahe had logged a grand total of 30 in-game snaps. He wasn't necessarily thrown into the fire in 2026 because he had a couple of years of development under the previous staff, so Rich Rodriguez and Co. knew there would be some bumps along the way, given that it was his first opportunity as a full-time starter.

For a first-timer, Krahe did more than hold his own. He was the most consistent player the Mountaineers had along the entire offensive line. I know that's not saying much because of how poor that unit was, but still, Krahe showed that one day, he could be an all-conference player.

According to Rich Rod, that's this year.

"Nick, last year, was probably our most productive and best offensive lineman. Nick can play tackle, but we brought in Coach Rick Trickett, and he wanted to try him at guard and he thought that would be Nick's natural position, and he had a great spring at guard. He knows the system, and he's kind of the leader up front. I don't need rah-rah leaders, and Nick's not that guy, but from his work ethic, from his talent, from the way he represents our program, he's everything we want leading the guys up front. I think Nick will be one of the best linemen in our league this year, and he's still getting better. With Coach Trickett's coaching and Nick's ability and work ethic, I think he's an all-conference guy."

Trickett will turn Krahe into an NFL'er, without question

West Virginia University offensive lineman Nick Krahe | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

Krahe has always been a beast in the weight room and has taken exceptional care of his body, leading to a very small percentage of body fat, which is something that both staffs that he's played for have mentioned.

For him, it's really just been a lack of in-game experience and fine-tuning his technique.

He got that experience last season, starting every game for the Mountaineers, allowing just 17 pressures, three QB hits, and one sack, while showing some encouraging signs in the run game. This year, he'll become a technician, thanks to the teachings of the o-line whisperer, Rick Trickett.

Moving to guard is the right move for him, and it gives West Virginia more athleticism on the interior. Assuming he stays healthy and lives up to expectations, I think it's fair to say that he'll have a difficult decision to make in the winter — turn pro or come back for another year.

Regardless of how well he plays this season, it would probably be in his best interest to return for one more year, which gives him three years of starting experience and two years of learning from the best in the game.

Whether it's next year or in 2028, Nick Krahe is well on his way to turning this blocking gig into a professional career.