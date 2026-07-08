WVU's 33 Returning Players: Who Gained & Lost Weight — And What It Means for 2026

Every year, we see some big movers on the scale, thanks to WVU football players spending a bunch of time with strength coach Mike Joseph. There are also a few guys who drop weight for various reasons, whether it be to be in better shape or to potentially move positions.

West Virginia returns just 33 players from last year's roster. Here is a full breakdown of who gained weight, lost it, stayed the same, and what it means for a few of those guys.

Gained Weight

WVU Athletics Communication

OL Malik Agbo: 275 —> 292 (+17)

OL Ramond Kovalesky: 264 —> 280 (+16)

DL Gabe Ryan: 254 —> 270 (+16)

QB Max Brown: 221 —> 235 (+14)

DL Wilnerson Telemaque: 255 — >268 (+13)

LB Troy Fischer: 216 —> 225 (+9)

WR Cyrus Traugh: 188 —> 196 (+8)

OL Trevor Bigelow: 267 —> 275 (+8)

CB ChaMarryus Bomar: 184 —> 191 (+7)

CB Jayden Bell: 156 —> 161 (+6)

RB Andre Devine: 157 — >163 (+6)

DL Taylor Brown: 290 —> 295 (+5)

CB Keyshawn Robinson: 185 —> 190 (+5)

LB Ashton Woods: 225 —> 230 (+5)

CB Nick Taylor: 189 —> 193 (+4)

WR Armoni Weaver-Bomar: 167 —> 170 (+3)

The guy WVU needed to make the biggest change, Malik Agbo, made the biggest change. During his last season at Texas, he weighed three bills. Last year, he trimmed down, probably a little too much, causing him to not see as much action as anticipated. Now that he's back up in the 290s, he'll be trusted to hang in there and take on Big 12 defensive linemen.

How about Max Brown? My goodness. They love his athleticism and ability to run, so don't be surprised if he is inserted in short-yardage situations to sneak it and protect Mike Hawkins Jr.

Defensive lineman Wilnerson Telemaque is one to keep your eyes on. I loved his potential coming out of high school; he just needed to pack on some weight. He will have some opportunities this year in a rotational role.

Same reported weight

West Virginia University quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

QB Max Anderson (208 lbs)

QB Scotty Fox Jr. (213 lbs)

WR Jaden Bray (209 lbs)

TE Ryan Ward (240 lbs)

TE Carter Zuliani (254 lbs)

OL Josh Aisosa (325 lbs)

OL Nick Krahe (316 lbs)

OL Landen Livingston (293 lbs)

DL Nate Gabriel (295 lbs)

LB Ben Cutter (226 lbs)

LB Cam Torbor (239 lbs)

LS Macquire Moss (225 lbs)

LS Kaden Seller (261 lbs)

K Nate Flower (184 lbs)

Lost Weight

Corey McIntyre Jr.

OL Andreas Hunter: 310 —> 306 (-4)

DL Corey McIntyre Jr.: 284 —> 280 (-4)

DL Brandon Caesar: 265 —> 251 (-14)

Really intrigued by what is going on here with Caesar. It looks like they are planning a move to edge rusher, if I had to guess. Hanging around the low 250s isn't a playable weight in Big 12 play, and he's always had the build of a pass rusher. Perhaps we'll see his position updated before the start of the season.