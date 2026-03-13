Rich Rodriguez Adds Paul Padalino, Promotes Andrew Warwick and Garrett Hirsch

West Virginia University football head coach Rich Rodriguez announced the addition of Paul Padalino to the football staff as defensive analyst, and elevated Andrew Warwick to linebackers coach and Garrett Hirsch to assistant general manager.

Warwick joined the coaching staff in January of 2025 as a senior defensive analyst. Prior to West Virgnia, he served as the co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach at Wofford for three seasons. He spent the previous three seasons at Troy as the linebackers coach at Troy following one season as the defensive coordinator at Jacksonville State in 2018.

The Oklahoma City (OK) native was on the defensive staff at Clemson as a senior defensive assistant (2016-17) and graduate assistant (2012-15).

He began his coaching career in 2008 as the defensive backs coach at Thomas More College. He also coached at Coffeyville Community College in 2011

In his second year at WVU, Hirsch is a vital part in scouting and recruiting and assists with the on-campus recruiting process.

Hirsch, coordinates various aspects of the program's recruiting department, identifying, developing, strategizing and executing the recruiting plan. He oversees the scouting department student assistant program and the management of the portal best-available board throughout the season.

Hirsch assists in the creation of in-season advance reports used to scout opponents. He evaluates players on the WVU roster and other Big 12 rosters to analyze and identify strength and weaknesses of the rosters. He also organizes the transfer portal prospects, identifying potential transfer options.

Prior to coming to WVU, Hirsch served as the director of on-campus recruiting at Jacksonville State for a year and then served as the director of player personnel. He also spent time at Louisiana-Monroe, first as the director of on-campus recruiting and then as the director of player personnel.

Padalino joins the staff after serving as the defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach at Dickinson College for the past year. He also has held positions at Dickinson College, Appalachian State, Georgetown, Richmond and the Buffalo Bills.