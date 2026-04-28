The Buzz Around WVU is Different — This 2026 Group Will Show Why

Before Mountaineer fans witnessed two of the best teams in WVU football history (1988 and 1993), the program endured 6-6 and 5-4-2 campaigns.

The last 10-win team at West Virginia (2016) went 8-5 the year prior. Sometimes, it takes what I like to call a ramp-up year. You know... one that sets the tone, establishes an identity, finds a nucleus to build around, and competes.

I'm not here to tell you the 2027 team could win ten or eleven games. I mean, in this day and age, it's hard enough to predict what the current team is going to do. But this 2026 group could be in a position to have one of those years like the 1987, 1992, 2015, and heck, even the 2017 team with Will Grier, setting the table for meaningful football in November the following year.

The coaching staff brought in a huge freshman class, and they feel strongly that they have a handful of dudes in that group, starting with running backs Amari Latimer and Chris Talley, offensive tackle Kevin Brown, and safety Matt Sieg.

When you look at the transfer portal additions who have multiple years of eligibility — QB Mike Hawkins Jr., WR Prince Strachan, WR Taron Francis, OL Bubba Grayson, DL Darius Wiley, DL Jaylen Thomas, EDGE Harper Holloman, EDGE Tobi Haastrup, CB Da'Mun Allen, S Maliek Hawkins, and S Jacob Bradford, to name a few — there's a lot to like.

That's not even factoring in some familiar faces like TE Ryan Ward, OL Nick Krahe, DL Nate Gabriel, LB Cam Torbor, and CB Nick Taylor, who are all going to be key to this program taking the next step.

From everything I'm hearing, the offense has a chance to be pretty explosive this fall. They love what they have at wide receiver, feel great about the offensive line, have the nation's leading rusher on its side, and a quarterback they are really high on.

If Zac Alley can find enough answers on the defensive side of the ball to be an average unit in the Big 12, the Mountaineers will be in line to make a bowl game and take that first step to getting the program back on track.

Of course, retention is going to be critical as always, but WVU has the resources to keep the guys they want in place. You'll always have a couple of surprises, and that's not abnormal. It's going to be like that everywhere. But the talent is there for the Mountaineers to have that ramp-up type of year.

The three things that are different about this year's team?

First, their look. As Rich Rod has mentioned a million times, they're bigger, faster, stronger than they were a year ago. It's noticeable, and at some spots, very noticeable.

Secondly, the caliber of talent they brought in, be it the transfer portal or through the high school ranks, is much higher. This isn't a group full of unproven guys who made the jump up from the Group of Five or other lower levels with little experience. They are coming to WVU with production and are now looking to do it on the big stage.

Lastly, there's familiarity in key areas on the offense.

Although it's Mike Hawkins Jr.'s first year in the system, it's a very similar offense to the one he played in under Chad Morris at Allen High School in Texas. So similar that during his visit, the staff played him cut-ups of his high school film, comparing it to what they run, showing how it fits him to a T.

Running back Cam Cook played at Jacksonville State last year, running behind a Rick Trickett-coached offensive line, which is now, of course, back in Morgantown. And to make for an even smoother transition, Trickett brought a couple of his guys with him — Bubba Grayson and Cam Griffin — who are helping teach the rest of the group the Trickett way.

All of that, plus a rather favorable schedule in the first month or so of the season, is what should allow this team to find its identity, build confidence, and ultimately set the table for an interesting 2027 campaign. Winning seven or so games gets the job done.