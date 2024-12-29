Rich Rodriguez Announces Zac Alley as Defensive Coordinator
Sunday evening, West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez announced the hiring of Zac Alley as defensive coordinator.
“Zac is one of the top young defensive coordinators in the country and has proven his ability to lead and be an innovator at different stops during his career,” Rodriguez said. “I have worked with him several seasons, and he constantly impresses me with his ability to blend schemes with his personnel and develop winning results. I look forward to him joining our staff and making an immediate impact for us.”
Alley served as the defensive coordinator under Rodriguez at Jacksonville State for two seasons (2022-23) before joining his mentor Brent Venables at Oklahoma as the co-defensive coordinator last season.
“I am excited to join coach Rodriguez and the West Virginia University football program,” Alley said. “I have tremendous respect for Coach Rod, as I've seen how he develops players and builds a program. I look forward to working with the players and doing my part to help WVU be one of the top teams in the Big 12 Conference and the nation.”
Alley guided the Oklahoma defense to a No. 3 ranking in defensive touchdowns, No. 5 in fumbles recovered, No. 10 in team tackles for loss, No. 11 in first-down defense, No. 19 in total defense, No. 23 in rushing defense, No. 25 in sacks and No. 30 in scoring defense.