Rich Rodriguez Gives Brutally Honest Answer When Asked About WVU's Depth
There are still three weeks and some change before West Virginia takes the field for the season opener against Robert Morris, and after hearing today's comments from head coach Rich Rodriguez, they'll need every second of every remaining day to establish depth across the roster.
Following the first padded practice of fall camp, Rodriguez was asked several questions about what he thinks about certain areas of the roster. When asked specifically about the depth of the offensive line, well, Rodriguez took a broad approach to his answer, yet in about a 15-second response.
"No. I don’t feel good about any depth. I don’t feel better about anything. I like my team, I just don’t feel good about where we’re at, but we’ve got time.”
To be fair, it's only been six practices in and only one in pads, so there hasn't been enough time to truly know what they have. Later in the press conference, Rich Rod acknowledged that, admitting he was likely saying and thinking the same things about his team at Jacksonville State this time a year ago.
“If I looked back at my notebook from last August 6th, I probably had the same notes on there. It was probably around the same spot. A lot of new guys, a little frustration here and there, a little optimism, and that’s kind of where we’re at. I’ve got some frustration, some optimism, so I’m like okay, that’s probably where it was at (last) year) and the year before that, and 2005, and 2003, and 2001, and everywhere else.”
This upcoming Saturday will be the first true barometer for the coaching staff as they'll hold their first live scrimmage. There, they'll get a pretty good idea as to who will make plays, strain, and play with physicality, as well as the ones who aren't quite up to par.
There's no reason to sound the alarm just yet, but it will be here in a few days if the scrimmage doesn't go as well as Rodriguez and the staff hope.
