Rich Rodriguez: 'If We Win a Big Game This Year, My A** is Burning a Couch'
West Virginia has a pretty difficult schedule this fall, but they'll have a handful of their toughest games taking place at home at Mountaineer Field.
Some of the Big 12's most talented teams on paper - Utah, TCU, and Texas Tech - will all be making the trip to Morgantown, meaning an opportunity for a big-time signature win(s) should present itself at home. They'll also likely have opportunities to do so on the road against BYU, Arizona State, and perhaps one other.
Over the last handful of years, the Mountaineers haven't had much luck against ranked opponents and haven't had that big-time win over a ranked foe at home since they took down No. 15 Iowa State in 2017. They've had a few wins against teams barely ranked, but nothing of significance since ISU. Before that, you have to go back to the 2014 win over No. 4 Baylor.
Rich Rodriguez made it clear that if the Mountaineers do pull off a massive win this upcoming season, he'll be ready to celebrate the old-fashioned way in Morgantown.
“I heard there’s a city ordinance against it, but if we win a big game this year, my a** is burning a couch. I’m going to pay the fine ahead of time or something. I don’t care.”
