Tre Mitchell is Back! Best Virginia Adds Two Recent Former WVU Forwards to Roster
We're a little over a week away from Best Virginia playing its first round game in The Basketball Tournament against DuBois Dream, but they're still adding to the roster.
On Thursday, the team announced the additions of two recent former Mountaineers - forwards Tre Mitchell and Toby Okani.
Mitchell spent one season in Morgantown after two years at UMass and one season at Texas. In 34 games for the Mountaineers, Mitchell averaged 11.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 47% from the floor and 36% from three. Once Bob Huggins resigned, Mitchell entered the transfer portal and finished his career out at Kentucky, where he averaged 10.7 points and 7.2 rebounds. In his first season of professional ball, he played for Löwen Braunschweig of Basketball Bundesliga.
As for Okani, he becomes the second player from this past season's WVU team to play for Best Virginia, joining center Eduardo Andre. In 32 games, Okani averaged 8.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, but really made his mark on the defensive end for the Mountaineers as a terrific on-ball defender.
Best Virginia and DuBois Dream tip-off next Friday, July 18th, at 8 p.m. ET at the Charleston Civic Center.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
How WVU Almost Lost Noel Devine at Signing Period Deadline in Total Last-Minute Chaos
Rich Rodriguez Had Interest in WVU Job Years Ago, But Was Not Among Top Five Options
Brett Yormark Doubles Down on 5-11 College Football Playoff Model at Big 12 Media Day
JJ Wetherholt Shines in Triple-A Debut with 424-Foot Blast and Scorching Triple