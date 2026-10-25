Rich Rodriguez Makes It Clear: WVU Needs to Keep Mike Hawkins Jr.

Eight games into his West Virginia career and Mike Hawkins Jr. is already looking like the next legendary quarterback to suit up for the Old Gold and Blue.

The things he is doing, we haven't seen around here since the Pat White days, if we're being honest. Geno Smith, Clint Trickett, and Will Grier were all great in their own right, but White was the last true dual-threat quarterback the Mountaineers had who was one of the best at his position in the country.

Hawkins is 11th in the entire nation in rushing (836 yards) and is tied for the nation's lead in rushing touchdowns 16), alongside Army QB Cale Hellums. But he's also getting it done with his arm too, owning the 24th-best passer rating among starting QBs (161.7) and ranking 45th in passing (1,598 yards), which is more than John Mateer (Oklahoma), Gunner Stockton (Georgia), Anthony Colandrea (Nebraska), Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (Cal), Arch Manning (Texas), Bear Bachmeier (BYU), and many other notable names.

The best way to put it? Hawkins is more than just getting the job done, and West Virginia has to do everything it possibly can to make sure he finishes his collegiate career in a Mountaineer uniform. Rich Rodriguez is well aware of that, even bringing it up in his postgame press conference on Saturday.

“He can make all the throws, and he’s got a tremendous arm, and he’s going to be one of the fastest guys on the field. He’s a willing runner too. He’s intelligent with his running. We don’t slide, but we dive out of trouble. Mike’s got the capability of making so many big plays. Even today, when there’s a couple of the throws that were off, he doesn’t lose focus. He knows it right away and makes a play or two at the end that you need. I mean, he’s a freshman in our system. He’s going to just keep getting better and better. I’m really proud for a first-year player what he’s doing. We got to make sure he stays in Morgantown for the next three years, or two and a half years.”

Hawkins only has two years of eligibility left after this season, so Rich Rod was just lumping in the last four games of this season. As I reported several weeks ago , talks between the two sides have been ongoing for quite a while now. Hawkins and his family love WVU, and while the Mountaineers will need to give him the money he deserves, it's not going to be a money-driven decision for him.

With much of the offense set to return in 2027, West Virginia just needs to retain Hawkins and fix the defensive side of the ball. If they are able to do so, they will be in a great position to make a run at the Big 12 title and a spot in the College Football Playoff next fall.

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