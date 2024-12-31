Rich Rodriguez Names Blaine Stewart Inside Receivers Coach
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez announced Tuesday evening assistant coach Blaine Stewart will be retained as the inside receivers coach.
“I’m glad to have Blaine as a member of our coaching staff,” Rodriguez said. “I had the privilege of working with his father, Bill, during my tenure here. I was able to watch Blaine grow up alongside my children. He is developing into a fine coach and recruiter and is an outstanding young man. He has a lot of the same qualities as his dad, and I look forward to his contributions to our program.”
Stewart served under former head coach Neal Brown as the tight ends coach the last two seasons.
Prior to WVU, Stewart was the assistant wide receivers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers , after previously serving two seasons as a coaching assistant.
In 2020, he assisted a wide receiver's room that included rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool, who led all rookies in touchdown catches (9) and finished second among all rookies in total touchdowns (11). His responsibilities include game preparation, video analysis and scouting of opponents.
As a coaching assistant for two seasons (2018-19), Stewart handled the daily operations for the offense and special teams units.
Stewart played wide receiver at the University of Charleston (W. Va.) in 2016 and 2017, after beginning his collegiate career at James Madison University (2013-15). He received a bachelor's in sport and recreation management from James Madison.
Stewart is the son of former WVU head coach Bill Stewart, who led the Mountaineers to one of its greatest post season wins in program history with a win over Oklahoma in the 2008 Fiesta Bowl, which featured his pregame speech captioned "Leave No Doubt" that has captivated college football fans for over a decade.