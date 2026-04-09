Rich Rodriguez Notes Progress After Intersquad Scrimmage

The West Virginia University football program held a live scrimmage on Wednesday and head coach Rich Rodriguez provided some thoughts immediately after practice.

"We got about 50 to 60 plays in a scrimmage format," Rodriguez said. [We] Kind of split the team up - Try to treat it like a game best we could without the coaches on the field. The squads were intermixed with some veterans and some young guys and all that. So, I thought we got a little better just from a competitive standpoint.

"I thought we tackled a little better, made a few plays. [I'll] watch the film to see how we executed. After the last practice, I didn't know that we took a step after the last practice. After this practice, I felt that we did, just from a standpoint of how to play, the intensity level, engagement level, doing some of the things that we taught tackling wise, blocking wise, and all that. So, it was good."

While Rodriguez noticed improvements from one practice to the next, there is always a lingering question until the Mountaineers open the season against Coastal Carolina on September 5. Is the offense making plays or is the defense struggling. Naturally, it cuts both ways, and Rodriguez reiterated the question in his own words.

"Am I pissed at the offense or defense for giving up a big play? Partially that. Why did it happen? I'm hoping that both sides executed and one guy just made a play over another guy whether right side or whatever side it was. So, you want that to happen and sometimes big plays are happen because it was a right call one way or another. Sometimes it was a guy making a mistake. A lot of times just athletic ability."

"I think we're more athletic than this time last year, but I remember this time last year, we still had another portal period. We still were going to lose guys and get guys"

West Virginia will have more stability this offseason with the changes to the NCAA Transfer Portal. In previous season, players could opt to enter the portal following the spring period, but this year, had a 15-day window at the beginning of January. The group practicing this spring will be with the team through fall camp.

"Other than handful of freshman aren't here yet, this is who we got. And so, it's good that I see the

athleticism, see the ability to make some big plays, but I know this, when guys know what they're doing, completely know what they're doing, they play faster. And we played a little faster today, I think, but we're not playing nearly as fast as we'll be playing mid August."

West Virginia will hold the Gold-Blue Spring Festival on Saturday April 18 with live competition begining at noon.