WVU is Overdue for Elite QB Play, and They Might See Shades of it in 2026

“Grier…lobs it in the air…ohhhhh! What a catch, Gary Jennings! Touchdown, West Virginia! What a throw by Will Grier with 16 seconds left!”

You all remember it.

But who would have thought that in the long history of good to great starting quarterback play, the Mountaineers have had over the years, that call by Gus Johnson would be the peak of the WVU football program in the last seven seasons?

For a while, WVU was consistently producing quality quarterbacks, going from Rasheed Marshall to Pat White to Jarrett Brown (serviceable) to Geno Smith to Clint Trickett (two years later) to Skyler Howard and then Will Grier. Since? Oh boy, it's been quite the struggle.

Don't get me wrong, there have been some talented and even highly-rated recruits play the position for WVU in the span, but the consistency has not been there, and elite-level play has not existed. The closest thing to it was Garrett Greene's 2023 campaign, which does deserve its respect.

The timeline since Will Grier...yikes!

Nov 13, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Jarret Doege (2) drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

2019: Austin Kendall, Jarret Doege, Jack Allison

2020: Jarret Doege, Austin Kendall

2021: Jarret Doege

2022: JT Daniels, Garrett Greene

2023: Garrett Greene

2024: Garrett Greene, Nicco Marchiol

2025: Nicco Marchiol, Scotty Fox Jr., Jaylen Henderson, Khalil Wilkins

Combined stats: 1,682/2,757 (61%) 19,387 yards, 124 TD, 75 INT

Season average: 240/393 for 2,769.6 yards, 17 TD, 10.7 INT

Keep in mind, the 2020 season was just ten games, so that skews the number a smidge, but still, it doesn't change how average to below average the quarterback play has been.

Is that drought coming to an end in 2026?

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It very well could.

Mike Hawkins Jr. is easily the most gifted quarterback West Virginia has had since Grier sported the Old Gold and Blue, and based on pure talent alone, I'm not sure there is a close second. The multiple arm angles, the velo he has, the deep ball accuracy, and the ability to make defenders look like a deer on skates are all part of what has this coaching staff excited.

Heck, it's what had the Oklahoma coaching staff excited, for that matter. So much so that they were willing to give him a nice NIL package to keep him in Norman to be ready to take the reins from John Mateer after 2026. Waiting around didn't make much sense, though, and now he can be a big part in putting West Virginia back on the map.

For every good throw or play that he makes with his feet, there is a next-level IQ play that shows up in his game. It's what separates him from most quarterbacks his age. He can anticipate where the blitz is coming from, process what the second and third levels are presenting, and because of it, he can make things happen when it appears the coverage is air-tight and there is nowhere to go with the ball.

This isn't your typical young quarterback transfer that West Virginia is getting in Hawkins. He was highly coveted coming out of high school, made several impressive plays in his limited action with Oklahoma (against SEC competition), and was well sought after in the transfer portal as well.

The stage isn't too big for him, and he already proved that with what he did in his first career start as a true freshman two years ago, taking down Auburn on the road. Competition, pressure, intense moments...none of it phases him. He welcomes it and doesn't let one bad play affect him. One of the reasons he is such a perfect fit for this offense, aside from his dual-threat ability, is that he can take hard coaching. And obviously, to play for Rich Rod, that's a must.

Something special appears to be brewing...

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With so many new pieces at every position, it's not going to look like a well-oiled machine right out of the gate. Fortunately for Rich Rod and Co., they have a couple of weeks to figure things out and establish their identity, opening the season with a pair of very winnable games against Coastal Carolina and UT Martin. If they take down Virginia in Charlotte in Week 3, everyone will be starting to pay a little more attention to what the Mountaineers are cooking up.

I'm a big believer in continuity, even in this day and age of the transfer portal. So think of it like this: 2026 is just setting the table for what's to come with this offense.

Aside from Cam Cook, every running back on the roster has eligibility remaining, many of them having the full allotment.

At receiver, TaRon Francis, Armoni Bomar-Weaver, and Kedrick Triplett have three years. Prince Strachan, John Neider, and Keon Hutchins have two years. And then you have a handful of talented true freshmen as well.

Oh, and let's not forget the o-line where Nick Khahe, Carsten Casady, Bubba Grayson, Devin Vass, Josh Aisosa, and Kevin Brown all have eligibility beyond 2026.

It's not going to happen overnight, but the foundation is in place for West Virginia to make a leap this fall and then make a serious push in 2027 with a group that will have built chemistry and confidence in 2026.

Remember, Hawkins has three years of eligibility remaining. Not only will he be a better quarterback each year he's in the system, but he'll have better depth and talent around him as well.