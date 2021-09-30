Rich Rodriguez Provides Health Update of His Son After Stint in ICU

Former West Virginia head football coach Rich Rodriguez is currently the offensive coordinator at Louisiana-Monroe, where his son, Rhett, is the starting quarterback.

Last week, Monroe came into the game as 23.5-point underdogs against the Troy Trojans but won the game outright, 29-16. Despite recording a big-time win, there was quite a scare as Rhett Rodriguez was taken to a nearby hospital with a collapsed lung and severe trauma to the upper chest and was put on a ventilator. According to multiple reports, it is believed that the injury occurred early in the game and possibly on the very first play. Rodriguez stayed in the game and completed 10 of 16 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Monday, Rich Rodriguez shared on social media that Rhett was released from the hospital and is back home recovering.

Details for how long this injury will keep him off the field have not been released but it could be one that keeps him out for several weeks or even months.

