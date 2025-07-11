Rich Rodriguez Roasts NBA Champ Paul Pierce’s Pass Rush in Hilarious Breakdown
With as many years as West Virginia head football coach Rich Rodriguez has under his belt, he certainly has an eye for talent. Even if all the tools aren't polished yet, he's able to see the potential and can project what a certain player will become once they get onto campus.
Not every athlete was meant to play football, and that's the case for former NBA champion Paul Pierce. Don't get me wrong, Pierce is one of the top players in Boston Celtics history, but he's not one of those guys in the NBA who could have made it on the gridiron.
Rich Rodriguez would agree. Earlier this week, Rodriguez joined "Speak" on FOX, a show hosted by Pierce, Keyshawn Johnson, and T.J. Houshmandzadeh, and was asked to evaluate Pierce's pass rushing ability
“First off, he barely fits in those skinny jeans he’s got on. He may need to re-evaluate his attire before he gets over there. He just got his a** whipped. I’m just telling you. I don’t know about right there. He did get low, though. But you know what? I always said this, I have never recruited a guy that was a really good two-sport athlete like basketball and football that didn’t turn out to be a really good football player. But they’ve got to be willing to get their face in the fan a little bit.”
