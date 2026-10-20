Rich Rodriguez Speaks on the Passing of Close Friend, WV Businessman Ike Morris

The Mountain State, and really, the world, lost a great man as West Virginia businessman Ike Morris has passed away.

Morris poured so much of his time and heart into the people of West Virginia, including WVU head football coach Rich Rodriguez, whom he befriended when he was the head coach at Glenville State back in 1990.

Rodriguez released a statement the morning of his passing.

“My family and I are brokenhearted to learn of the passing of our dear friend Ike Morris. He was the most influential person in my life. From my time at Glenville State 36 years ago to today, he was always there to help me and be like a second father. He never stopped caring or believing in me. His wife, Sue, daughter, Shelly, son, Doug, and his many friends are in our prayers. Today is a sad day for the entire state of West Virginia, as he was one of the greatest West Virginians of all time. I miss him already.”

Monday evening, Rodriguez further spoke on the impact Morris had on his life to open his weekly radio show.

“He’s done so much. Everybody that knows West Virginia knows what he’s done. And a lot of things he’s done people don’t even know. I’ve been on trips with him that nobody even knew about in different communities. The greatest West Virginian I’ve ever known.

“One of the biggest thrills of coming back was family being here, but being able to see Ike," he continued. "Wherever I went, he went. And to come back here where I could see him every week was a big deal. Big heart. Coach (Rick) Trickett and I have been really close with him, but everybody in my family’s known him for a long time. Everybody that’s grown up and lived in West Virginia has known him. He’s done so much more that he never even cared about getting the credit for. It’s a sad, sad day. He’s the most influential person in my life. It’s not even close.”

Morris was the owner of Waco Oil & Gas Co., Inc., which is headquartered in Glenville, West Virginia. Waco Foods LLC is another big piece of his portfolio, which owns the Glenville, Grantsville, and Craigsville Foodland stores. Per his WVU Business School Hall of Fame profile, he also "ventured into coal mining, stone quarries, fitness center, restaurant, lounge, automatic car wash, and commercial and residential real estate."

Not only was Ike a great businessman, but a generous philanthropist. He gave so much back to the people and communities in the state, including the folks at Glenville State University and WVU. He will be deeply missed.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Morris family.