Rich Rodriguez Stresses the Importance of the Backyard Brawl Win
Following West Virginia’s 31-24 overtime win over Pitt, WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez gave a heart felt speech to ESPN immediately after the game and reiterated the same message during his postgame press conference.
“Yeah, I think I said it, probably more emotional than I wanted to be to the TV thing on the field,” Rodriguez. “This state is full of hard-working, gritty, tough people who support this university, support this football program and winning is important to them.”
Saturday game against was the 108th edition of the Backyard Brawl. It’s one of the fiercest rivalries in college football, although it was on an 11-year hiatus before being renewed in 2022.
“I know beating Pitt is really important to them. If you ask anybody in our state that is a West Virginia fan and say, “Okay, pick a team you want to beat or who you hate.” They’ll say ‘Pitt’," Rodriguez said.
Mountaineer fans showed up and were vocal early, in what can only be described as one of, if not the loudest game in Mountaineer Field history. The Pitt offense struggled to communicate and clearly rattled Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein. Of course, the West Virginia defense played a major role, sacking the sophomore on the first play from scrimmage.
“I know you saw how the crowd was into it today even when we weren’t playing well at times. They made a big difference in overtime," Rodriguez stated. They made a big difference in certain third and fourth downs, and they played a part in us winning.”
It was a win Mountaineer fans needed, especially after WVU had a similar ending in Pittsburgh last season except West Virginia found themselves on the other end of a stunning loss.
West did bring home the Black Diamond Trophy during Neal Brown's tenure, taking both games from Virginia Tech, including a Thursday night win in Blacksburg in '22.
West Virginia will have the bragging rights until the Brawl returns for another four-game series beginning in 2029.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Future WVU Lineman Ready to 'Run Through a Brick Wall' After Watching Backyard Brawl Win
Pitt Had a 98.4% Chance to Win the Backyard Brawl with Two Minutes Left
MAILBAG: New Expectations, Tye Edwards' Usage, Where's Jimmori Robinson? + More
Wren Baker Trolls Pitt With Perfect Post After WVU’s Backyard Brawl Victory
West Virginia Opens as Massive Underdogs for Road Game Against Kansas