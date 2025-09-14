Wren Baker Trolls Pitt With Perfect Post After WVU’s Backyard Brawl Victory
Wren Baker has done a lot of good in his young tenure as the director of athletics at West Virginia, especially given the circumstances he's been put into.
Of the many things he's done since being in Morgantown, the first thing he was tasked to do was to evaluate the state of the football program under Neal Brown. He decided to give Brown a year, and it resulted in a nine-win season and a revamped contract, which lowered the buyout.
Obviously, things went downhill in 2024, leading to Brown's firing and putting Baker in another coaching search. After interviewing over a dozen candidates, he landed on the man who brought so much success to the program in the early 2000s, Rich Rodriguez.
Following last night's win, Baker was seen on the field behind the end zone, near the tunnel, having a celebratory moment with Rodriguez, giving him a big hug and saying a few words to him before he continued on.,
Baker has not only won over the fans with his success in coaching hires, but also by being a "cool" AD, as the kids would say. He's got a closet full of sneakers that he loves to show off on gameday, and has been more vocal on social media than his predecessor.
After the thrilling come-from-behind overtime win over Pitt, Baker made sure to let Pitt know who holds bragging rights in the Backyard Brawl for the next four years.
As if that wasn't enough for Baker to earn the "cool AD" tag, he also tweeted out that he was thinking about making it over to High Street to celebrate the wins with the students.
The Mountaineers may have scooped up a massive win in the Backyard Brawl, but just remember, it's year one. There will be ups and downs along the way. However, as long as Rich Rod and Wren Baker are at the helm, the future of West Virginia football and athletics as a whole is extremely bright. These two guys get what it takes to win and are willing to do whatever it takes to make it happen.
