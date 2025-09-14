Stock Up, Stock Down: Major Movement Following West Virginia's Win Over Pitt
We're back without the weekly stock watch, just a day later. Here's how I saw things during West Virginia's win over Pitt on Saturday.
Stock Up: QB Nicco Marchiol
Marchiol played okay in the first half, but boy, did he turn it on when the Mountaineers needed him most. He caught fire at the end of the fourth quarter, making several big-time throws to lead the offense down the field twice to send the game to overtime. After that performance, he's locked up the starting job.
Stock Down: QB Scotty Fox
I didn't mind putting Fox in the game to start the second half. Marchiol didn't do anything wrong in the first half; the offense just needed a spark. Fox provided that with the 56-yard pass to Justin Smith-Brown and added a couple of runs on a scoring drive. He stared down his receiver on the first interception, and I agree with leaving him in the game after that. It was a mistake, but you move on. The second interception should never have happened. That was a clear freshman mistake of his, trying to make something out of nothing, and he should have just taken the sack. That's when you yank him. Not a great outing from him, but you can see the potential.
Stock Up: RB Tye Edwards
The Mountaineers were desperately searching for someone to step up in a now-thin running back room following the injury to Jahiem White, and I think it's safe to say Tye Edwards is that guy. He ran incredibly hard and used his strength and size to absorb hits and plow forward. He's now RB1.
Stock Up: WR Rodney Gallagher
Gallagher had one of the best games of his career, hauling in seven receptions for 61 yards. Many of those grabs came at critical junctures in the game. Rodriguez likes all three guys in that slot receiver group, but Gallagher clearly separated himself with this performance.
Stock Up: CB Michael Coats
Coats had his best game of the season, locking up Pitt receivers all game long. He had a chance at picking off Eli Holstein as well. The whole group of corners played extremely well, but Coats really brought it.
Stock Up: S Darrian Lewis
Lewis had the big interception in the end zone in the first half and dang near had the game-winning interception in overtime. If he holds on to that and holds onto the other one at Ohio, he'd have three picks through three games.
Stock Up: DC Zac Alley
Zac Alley is worth every damn penny the Mountaineers are paying him... and then some. The way he's able to confuse the quarterback and constantly present a different picture is what is going to give West Virginia a chance every weekend. If he sticks around for a few years, WVU could be in a great spot to contend.
Stock Down: Pat Narduzzi
I normally don't include the opposition in these, but hey, it's worth pointing out. Is Narduzzi toast? He's in year 11 and just lost a game in which he led by 10 with a handful of minutes to go against a team that played quarterback roulette and has over 80 new players. If they don't get it going in ACC play, he may not be around to see the next Backyard Brawl.
