Rich Rodriguez's Son Makes First Start at QB for UL-Monroe

Former West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez has bounced around from job to job since leaving Morgantown back in 2007. He's been the head coach at Michigan, Arizona, the offensive coordinator at Ole Miss, and now, the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at Louisiana-Monroe.

Another familiar name, Terry Bowden, is the head coach of the Warhawks. This offseason, Bowden elected to bring in Rodriguez to help resurrect the ULM program and also brought in Rodriguez's son, Rhett, who transferred from Arizona. Rodriguez is finally getting his opportunity to start at the college football level after being a backup over the last four years in Tuscon.

Saturday afternoon, ULM traveled to Lexington to take on the Kentucky Wildcats. The Warhawks fell by a 45-10 score. Rodriguez earned the starting nod at quarterback and completed 9 of 17 passes for 56 yards and had a QBR of 27.1.

This is just the beginning of what expects to be a long season for the Rodriguez's.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.