Rick Trickett Calls WVU RB Cam Cook A 'Really Damn Good Football Player'

WVU offensive line coach Rick Trickett had a front-row seat to watching the nation's leading rusher in 2025, Cam Cook, at Jacksonville State.

The things he would do after being handed the ball were special. He'd run by, around, and through defenders — whatever it took to get the job done.

Cook talked about how Trickett now being at WVU played a factor in his decision to come to Morgantown earlier this summer, and on Friday, the veteran offensive line coach gave us his thoughts on the dynamic player that Cook is.

“A really good guy, a really good team guy. It’s not a me-or-an-I guy. He’ll do anything he has to do to help us win. A good person and I think a really damn good football player. He can catch the ball. I think he was ranked one or two in the country at first misses. He got a little knack about that first guy not tackling him, so that makes him very good. He knows how to take a lick, how to deliver a lick. But he’s what West Virginia football is all about. He’s what you want sitting in this room. If we had everybody playing and sitting in this room going to do what he does to win, we’ll be in great shape. He’s a great guy, a great football player.

The straw that stirs the drink for the Mountaineers

WVU Athletics Communications

WVU couldn't run the ball to save their lives a year ago, and we all remember Rich Rod's semi-viral moment after the loss to Arizona State, where he showed with his hands the length of a yard multiple times in frustration, not being able to pick up three feet.

West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez | WVU Athletics Communications

I think it's safe to say that with Cook, the revamped offensive line, and the addition of Rick Trickett, the Mountaineers will be able to pick up the distance that Rodriguez is showing above more often than not. Trickett's group is among the nation's most experienced o-lines in the country, and when they do miss an assignment, have miscommunication, or just get flat-out beat, Cook will be able to wiggle free and prevent a busted play.

Cook racked up 1,071 yards after contact last season. For reference, West Virginia's running back room as a whole rushed for 1,027 yards. Cook accumulated more yards after he got hit than WVU had in total.

Earlier in the week, Rodriguez likened Cook's game to WVU's all-time leading rusher Avon Cobourne , and if he turns out to be anything like that, the Mountaineers' offense will be in good shape.