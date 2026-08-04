WVU's Cam Cook Receives Major National Recognition Ahead of 2026 Season

A big season is in store for West Virginia running back Cam Cook, who set a pretty high bar a year ago by leading the nation in rushing. In this Rich Rodriguez offense, he just might have a chance to surpass the 1,659 yards he amassed a year ago. If he does, or comes anywhere close to it, he will be in the conversation for some national awards, such as the Maxwell.

On Monday, the Maxwell Football Club announced that Cook, along with 80 others, has been named to their official watch list. The award is given to the nation's best player and more often than not ends up winning the Heisman Trophy as well.

For Cook to win the award, not only will he have to put up some gaudy numbers, but the Mountaineers will need to win some games and be more than just a bowl-eligible team.

The good news is Cook feels like he is in the best shape of his life heading into the new season.

“I’ve enjoyed it," Cook said about the offense on 3 Guys Before the Game. "Definitely a different experience. Coach Rich Rod wants to play fast, so it’s like the most conditioning I’ve ever done in my life. But we get through it as a team, and just knowing that you got your guys there with you makes that stuff easier. This is the heaviest I’ve been in my whole college career, and this is the fastest I’ve been. I was fast last year, and I was fast in high school, but we wear our GPS every day for practice, and the speeds that I’ve put up are the fastest I’ve ever gone.”

Cook may not have the breakaway speed that guys like Steve Slaton or Noel Devine had, but he can still rip off some big runs. Last year at Jacksonville State, he had 49 runs of 10+ yards and 23 that went 15+. The theme of his game is making people miss. He was amongst the nation's leaders in missed tackles forced with 92. West Virginia as a team had 78 last year.

The entire Maxwell Watch List

Air Force QB Liam Szarka

Akron RB Jordan Gant

Alabama WR Ryan Coleman-Williams

Arizona QB Noah Fifita

Army QB Cale Hellums

Auburn QB Byrum Brown

Auburn RB Jeremiah Cobb

Baylor QB DJ Lagway

Boise State QB Maddux Madsen

Boise State RB Dylan Riley

BYU QB Bear Bachmeier

BYU RB LJ Martin

Cal QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele

Colorado QB Julian Lewis

Delaware QB Nick Minicucci

Duke RB Nate Sheppard

Florida RB Jadan Baugh

Florida Atlantic QB Caden Veltkamp

Florida State WR Duce Robinson

Georgia QB Gunner Stockton

Georgia RB Nate Frazier

Georgia Tech RB Justice Haynes

Hawaii QB Micah Alejado

Houston QB Conner Weigman

Indiana QB Josh Hoover

Jacksonville State QB Caden Creel

Kansas State QB Avery Johnson

Kansas State RB Joe Jackson

Louisville RB Isaac Brown

LSU QB Sam Leavitt

Marshall QB Carlos Del Rio-Wilson

Miami QB Darian Mensah

Miami WR Malachi Toney

Miami RB Mark Fletcher

Michigan RB Jordan Marshall

Michigan QB Bryce Underwood

Michigan State RB Camryn Edwards

Minnesota RB Darius Taylor

Missouri RB Ahmad Hardy

Navy QB Braxton Woodson

NC State QB CJ Bailey

Nebraska QB Anthony Colandrea

North Dakota State RB DJ Scott

Northwestern RB Caleb Komolafe

Notre Dame QB CJ Carr

Ohio State RB Bo Jackson

Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith

Ohio State QB Julian Sayin

Oklahoma QB John Mateer

Oklahoma State RB Caleb Hawkins

Oklahoma State QB Drew Mestemaker

Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy

Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss

Oregon QB Dante Moore

Penn State QB Rocco Becht

Pittsburgh QB Mason Heintschel

Rutgers RB Antwan Raymond

San Diego State RB Lucky Sutton

SMU QB Kevin Jennings

South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers

Tennessee RB DeSean Bishop

Texas QB Arch Manning

Texas WR Cam Coleman

Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed

Texas A&M WR Mario Craver

Texas State QB Brad Jackson

Texas Tech RB Cameron Dickey

UCF QB Alonza Barnett

UCLA QB Nico Iamaleava

UNLV QB Jackson Arnold

UNLV RB Jai'Den Thomas

USC QB Jayden Maiava

USC RB Waymond Jordan

Utah QB Devon Dampier

Utah RB Wayshawn Parker

UTSA QB Owen McCown

Washington QB Demond Williams

West Virginia RB Cam Cook

Western Michigan QB Broc Lowry

Western Michigan RB Jalen Buckley

Wyoming RB Samuel Harris