WVU's Cam Cook Receives Major National Recognition Ahead of 2026 Season
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A big season is in store for West Virginia running back Cam Cook, who set a pretty high bar a year ago by leading the nation in rushing. In this Rich Rodriguez offense, he just might have a chance to surpass the 1,659 yards he amassed a year ago. If he does, or comes anywhere close to it, he will be in the conversation for some national awards, such as the Maxwell.
On Monday, the Maxwell Football Club announced that Cook, along with 80 others, has been named to their official watch list. The award is given to the nation's best player and more often than not ends up winning the Heisman Trophy as well.
For Cook to win the award, not only will he have to put up some gaudy numbers, but the Mountaineers will need to win some games and be more than just a bowl-eligible team.
The good news is Cook feels like he is in the best shape of his life heading into the new season.
“I’ve enjoyed it," Cook said about the offense on 3 Guys Before the Game. "Definitely a different experience. Coach Rich Rod wants to play fast, so it’s like the most conditioning I’ve ever done in my life. But we get through it as a team, and just knowing that you got your guys there with you makes that stuff easier. This is the heaviest I’ve been in my whole college career, and this is the fastest I’ve been. I was fast last year, and I was fast in high school, but we wear our GPS every day for practice, and the speeds that I’ve put up are the fastest I’ve ever gone.”
Cook may not have the breakaway speed that guys like Steve Slaton or Noel Devine had, but he can still rip off some big runs. Last year at Jacksonville State, he had 49 runs of 10+ yards and 23 that went 15+. The theme of his game is making people miss. He was amongst the nation's leaders in missed tackles forced with 92. West Virginia as a team had 78 last year.
The entire Maxwell Watch List
Air Force QB Liam Szarka
Akron RB Jordan Gant
Alabama WR Ryan Coleman-Williams
Arizona QB Noah Fifita
Army QB Cale Hellums
Auburn QB Byrum Brown
Auburn RB Jeremiah Cobb
Baylor QB DJ Lagway
Boise State QB Maddux Madsen
Boise State RB Dylan Riley
BYU QB Bear Bachmeier
BYU RB LJ Martin
Cal QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele
Colorado QB Julian Lewis
Delaware QB Nick Minicucci
Duke RB Nate Sheppard
Florida RB Jadan Baugh
Florida Atlantic QB Caden Veltkamp
Florida State WR Duce Robinson
Georgia QB Gunner Stockton
Georgia RB Nate Frazier
Georgia Tech RB Justice Haynes
Hawaii QB Micah Alejado
Houston QB Conner Weigman
Indiana QB Josh Hoover
Jacksonville State QB Caden Creel
Kansas State QB Avery Johnson
Kansas State RB Joe Jackson
Louisville RB Isaac Brown
LSU QB Sam Leavitt
Marshall QB Carlos Del Rio-Wilson
Miami QB Darian Mensah
Miami WR Malachi Toney
Miami RB Mark Fletcher
Michigan RB Jordan Marshall
Michigan QB Bryce Underwood
Michigan State RB Camryn Edwards
Minnesota RB Darius Taylor
Missouri RB Ahmad Hardy
Navy QB Braxton Woodson
NC State QB CJ Bailey
Nebraska QB Anthony Colandrea
North Dakota State RB DJ Scott
Northwestern RB Caleb Komolafe
Notre Dame QB CJ Carr
Ohio State RB Bo Jackson
Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith
Ohio State QB Julian Sayin
Oklahoma QB John Mateer
Oklahoma State RB Caleb Hawkins
Oklahoma State QB Drew Mestemaker
Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy
Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss
Oregon QB Dante Moore
Penn State QB Rocco Becht
Pittsburgh QB Mason Heintschel
Rutgers RB Antwan Raymond
San Diego State RB Lucky Sutton
SMU QB Kevin Jennings
South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers
Tennessee RB DeSean Bishop
Texas QB Arch Manning
Texas WR Cam Coleman
Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed
Texas A&M WR Mario Craver
Texas State QB Brad Jackson
Texas Tech RB Cameron Dickey
UCF QB Alonza Barnett
UCLA QB Nico Iamaleava
UNLV QB Jackson Arnold
UNLV RB Jai'Den Thomas
USC QB Jayden Maiava
USC RB Waymond Jordan
Utah QB Devon Dampier
Utah RB Wayshawn Parker
UTSA QB Owen McCown
Washington QB Demond Williams
West Virginia RB Cam Cook
Western Michigan QB Broc Lowry
Western Michigan RB Jalen Buckley
Wyoming RB Samuel Harris
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_