Rick Trickett Says 'If One Guy Doesn't Start Cranking It Up, I'm Going to Make a Change'

It's only two games and against inferior opponents, but I think it's safe to say that West Virginia's offensive line is significantly better than it was at any point a year ago. That game experience that this group has is noticeable. They are still trying to master the offense and learn how to work together in a zone-heavy scheme, but that just takes a few games to work out.

For the most part, the starting unit has done a nice job of getting push, limiting MAs (missed assignments), and holding up in pass protection, allowing just three pressures and no sacks. Still, there is room for improvement, and not everything shows up in the stat sheet. There are times when a guy doesn't win his assignment, yet it doesn't reflect in any of the numbers — pressures, sacks, hurries, hits, etc. The same goes for the run game.

Offensive line coach Rick Trickett has been pleased with how his starting unit has played, but hinted that he may shuffle things up if a certain individual doesn't play better.

"A couple of guys on that second group, I don't have any hesitation at all about putting them in the ballgame right now. None. As a matter of fact, if one of them up front doesn't start cranking it up just a little bit higher than what I like, I'm going to make a change," Trickett said. "The second group went in and took the ball right down the field, so it was good. Those days are needed. They were in sync, and as a matter of fact, they were doing a couple of things better than the starters were doing. You always like to have about eight, nine guys you know that you feel good about. I got some rotations in my head that I do every Monday — put Nick Krahe back at tackle and do some things like that. Move the center to guard and just shuffle people around. You never know how it's going to work out in the ballgame sometimes."

Trickett did not identify the player he needs more from. He could be talking about any of the five, but I would keep an eye on right tackle Carsten Casady. He hasn't played his best ball in the first two weeks of the season, and he is certainly capable of doing more. They really like Malik Agbo, and whether Trickett was talking about Casady or not, he is going to need to put better stuff on tape, or they will turn to Agbo at some point.