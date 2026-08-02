Runaway Beer Truck 2.0? Kayden Luke Just Sent WVU Fans Into Full Nostalgia Mode

A year ago, West Virginia head football coach Rich Rodriguez expressed his desire to get a fullback on the roster on a handful of occasions. That desire deepened as the season moved along and the Mountaineers struggled to run the football.

He didn't just get any old fullback, though. He got one that fits the mold of this offense, as well as the hard edge mentality he wants his players to have. Arizona transfer Kayden Luke (5'11", 250 lbs) has been everything WVU had hoped for, and then some. He's tough, super physical, and can flip that switch into being a mad man when he's got a chance to hit somebody.

It didn't take Luke long to buy into what Rich Rodriguez is trying to build, recently going full Owen Schmitt mode by sporting a flat mohawk stripe down the middle with a shaved head.

If he turns into half of what Owen Schmitt was, the Mountaineers' run game will be in great shape.

WVU fans on social media, mainly X, have been calling Rich Rodriguez's second stint "Project 2005," and with the shoulder chips returning on the uniform, glossy helmets, and now this — a fullback who is hoping to be Owen Schmitt 2.0. Let's just hope he doesn't carry out the Owen Schmitt bit fully, where he is smashing his helmet against his skull and becoming close friends with the equipment guy because he keeps breaking his facemask.

Luke's background

WVU Athletics Communications

Coming out of Canyon Del Oro High School in Tucson, Arizona, Luke was recruited by Arizona State, Hawai’i, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, Southern Utah, UNLV, and a few others but chose to stay home and play for the Arizona Wildcats.

Luke was primarily used as a run blocker with the Wildcats, which will be his role here in Morgantown as well. That said, I wouldn't be too surprised if he gets a few opportunities to tote the rock, especially in goal line and short-yardage situations. Going back to his high school days, Luke put up some big-time numbers rushing the football. As a senior, he amassed 2,307 yards and 29 touchdowns on 281 rushing attempts, posting an average of 8.2 yards per carry. For his career, he totaled 3,609 yards and 52 touchdowns on 451 carries.

The Big 12 media expects Luke to make a big impact for the Mountaineers this fall, placing him on the preseason All-Big 12 team alongside running back Cam Cook.