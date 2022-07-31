Skip to main content

Ryan Nehlen Leaves WVU for FCS Coaching Job

West Virginia's staff loses an offensive assistant.

Ryan Nehlen, the grandson of legendary WVU football coach Don Nehlen, is leaving WVU to become the tight ends coach at Murray State. Nehlen has served as an offensive analyst for the Mountaineers since 2018, spending time with Dana Holgorsen and Neal Brown.

Nehlen's role at WVU was to organize, implement and maintain all aspects of game analysis for the offensive coaching staff. He analyzed game film and formulated game plans to assist the offensive coaching staff with game preparation.

Nehlen played receiver at West Virginia from 2011-12 and recorded 12 receptions for 101 yards, and two touchdowns.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Screen Shot 2022-06-24 at 3.46.01 PM
Recruiting

2023 QB Raheim Jeter Decommits from West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan36 minutes ago
USATSI_18691493_168388579_lowres
Big 12

Is the Big 12 Really 'Scared' About Its Future?

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
TBT
Mountaineers in the Pros

TBT Quarterfinal Friday Review

By Jakob Janoski23 hours ago
USATSI_13378651_168388579_lowres
Recruiting

WVU Football Loses 2023 Commit

By Schuyler CallihanJul 30, 2022 1:25 AM EDT
Best Virginia
Mountaineers in the Pros

Individual + Team Stats in Best Virginia's Loss to Red Scare

By Schuyler CallihanJul 29, 2022 11:09 PM EDT
BS2_7359
Mountaineers in the Pros

Best Virginia Falls Short in Dayton

By Christopher HallJul 29, 2022 10:53 PM EDT
Depth chart reactions (8)
Football

Between The Eers: WVU Football Record Prediction

By Schuyler CallihanJul 29, 2022 6:00 PM EDT
USATSI_18768259_168388579_lowres
Big 12

'Shots Fired!' PAC 12 Commissioner Blasts Big 12

By Schuyler CallihanJul 29, 2022 5:35 PM EDT