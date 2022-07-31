Ryan Nehlen Leaves WVU for FCS Coaching Job

Ryan Nehlen, the grandson of legendary WVU football coach Don Nehlen, is leaving WVU to become the tight ends coach at Murray State. Nehlen has served as an offensive analyst for the Mountaineers since 2018, spending time with Dana Holgorsen and Neal Brown.

Nehlen's role at WVU was to organize, implement and maintain all aspects of game analysis for the offensive coaching staff. He analyzed game film and formulated game plans to assist the offensive coaching staff with game preparation.

Nehlen played receiver at West Virginia from 2011-12 and recorded 12 receptions for 101 yards, and two touchdowns.

