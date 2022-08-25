Skip to main content

Saints WR Kevin White Placed on Injured Reserve

Another injury for the former Mountaineer.

The New Orleans Saints placed former West Virginia wide receiver Kevin White on injured reserve on Tuesday as a part of the team's moves to get down from 85 to 80 players. The details of the injury have not been shared with the media at this time, so it's difficult to gauge if it will prevent him from eventually making the 53-man roster.

White, a former 7th overall pick of the Chicago Bears, has dealt with injuries seemingly since he first stepped foot in the NFL. In his six-year career, he has only appeared in more than six games once which came in 2018. He was a non-factor hauling in just four receptions for 92 yards.

After losing several receivers to injury a year ago, the Saints brought White in and even had him start a game. He had just one catch for 38 yards. It's hard to believe, but the former Biletnikoff finalist has yet to record his first touchdown in the NFL.

A dominant senior season at West Virginia had many believing White should have been the first wide receiver off the board in that year's draft. He was one of the most dominant receivers in the country and finished the 2014 season with 109 receptions for 1,447 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

download (1)
Recruiting

2023 LB Amare Campbell Reveals College Destination

By Schuyler Callihan
QB controversy
Football

Between The Eers: 'There's Not Been a Final Decision' on QB1 for WVU

By Schuyler Callihan
Sep 22, 2017; Tucson, AZ, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Rich Rodriguez talks to his players during the second half against the Utah Utes at Arizona Stadium.
Football

Rodriguez Accuses Stephen F. Austin of Spying

By Christopher Hall
Hershey McLaurin
Football

McLaurin Shows Promise at Free Safety

By Julia Mellett
DSC_3972
WVU Womens Soccer

Women's Soccer Ranks No. 21 in National Poll

By Julia Mellett
WVU football helmet
Football

4 Mountaineers Named to the Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List

By Christopher Hall
Oct 30, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) drops back to pass against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Football

Pitt Names Starting QB

By Christopher Hall
Untitled design - 2022-08-24T103623.825
Football

50 Predictions for the 2022 WVU Football Season

By Schuyler Callihan