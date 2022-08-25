Saints WR Kevin White Placed on Injured Reserve

The New Orleans Saints placed former West Virginia wide receiver Kevin White on injured reserve on Tuesday as a part of the team's moves to get down from 85 to 80 players. The details of the injury have not been shared with the media at this time, so it's difficult to gauge if it will prevent him from eventually making the 53-man roster.

White, a former 7th overall pick of the Chicago Bears, has dealt with injuries seemingly since he first stepped foot in the NFL. In his six-year career, he has only appeared in more than six games once which came in 2018. He was a non-factor hauling in just four receptions for 92 yards.

After losing several receivers to injury a year ago, the Saints brought White in and even had him start a game. He had just one catch for 38 yards. It's hard to believe, but the former Biletnikoff finalist has yet to record his first touchdown in the NFL.

A dominant senior season at West Virginia had many believing White should have been the first wide receiver off the board in that year's draft. He was one of the most dominant receivers in the country and finished the 2014 season with 109 receptions for 1,447 yards and 10 touchdowns.

