Sam James Graces the Cover of Athlon Sports 2020 College Football Preview

The 2020 football season looks to be one full of hope. Not just in hope that the season is actually played, but hope that Mountaineer fans have for the program getting back on track following a 5-7 season just a year ago.

One of the big time playmakers returning from last year's squad that will be featured once again in the West Virginia offense is redshirt sophomore wide receiver, Sam James.

He created such a buzz during his freshman season that Athlon Sports will be putting him on the cover of their 2020 college football season preview.

In 12 games last season, James hauled in 69 receptions for 677 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Had quarterback play not been subpar, those numbers could have been even better. However, James did have his fair share of drops, which also effected his end-of-the-year numbers.

With a full year in Neal Brown's system, expect Sam James to explode for even bigger numbers this season. He has already got him self accustomed to being the No. 1 guy, so no situation should be too tough for James to handle.

What kind of year do you see Sam James having in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

