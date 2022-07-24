Schuyler Callihan's 2022 WVU Football Game-by-Game Predictions

Year four of the Neal Brown era is just a little over one month away from getting underway so with that in mind, I thought it would be a good time to bust out my 2022 game-by-game predictions. Have a look below!

9/1 at Pitt - Win

Even with the departures of QB Kenny Pickett (NFL), WR Jordan Addison (transfer portal), and others, this is still a very talented Pitt team. Many folks around the ACC believe they are poised to make it back to the conference title game with new QB Kedon Slovis. This will be a tight game from start to finish as both teams have similar strengths and weaknesses. West Virginia wins it off the foot of Casey Legg to steal the season opener at Acrisure Stadium.

9/10 vs Kansas - Win

The Jayhawks are improving but still have a long way to go before they can seriously compete in the Big 12. For West Virginia, it'll be a good test though coming off the high of winning a fierce rivalry game on the road. The extra two days off will help regain focus.

9/17 vs Towson - Win

Towson really struggled on the offensive side a year ago, especially at quarterback. This will be a good opportunity for WVU to take a look at some of the younger guys and see who is ready to contribute this season. No worries of an FCS upset here. Mountaineers win comfortably.

9/22 at Virginia Tech - Win

Playing in Blacksburg is a tough task, especially on a Thursday night, on a short week. Despite the circumstances, this is still a favorable game for WVU. It's a brand new coaching staff and the Hokies will be in full blown rebuild mode this season. As long as the Mountaineers take care of the football, they should be rolling into the month of October with a 4-0 record.

10/1 at Texas - Loss

Bijan Robinson is a bad, bad man and they've got a couple of other talented backs behind him that can help carry the load. Without Akheem Mesidor anchoring down the middle, this could be a serious problem against a physical power run team.

10/13 vs Baylor - Loss

Baylor will be without a few key pieces from their Big 12 championship team but this will be the most Dave Aranda has had to work with on defense which is a nightmare for opposing teams. WVU comes close to pulling off the upset but Baylor's defense clamps down in the final stages of the game.

10/22 at Texas Tech - Loss

For whatever reason, Neal Brown has had trouble with the Red Raiders, going 0-3 in his first three matchups against them. Tech may be one of the worst teams in the league this fall but they find a way to sneak past WVU once again.

10/29 vs TCU - Win

After dropping three straight, the Mountaineers get the sour taste out of their mouth by bouncing back with a big home win over the Horned Frogs. TCU's defense is going to be vulnerable once again and Graham Harrell will take full advantage of it.

11/5 at Iowa State - Win

2022 will be a bit of a step back for Matt Campbell's squad as they replace veteran QB Brock Purdy, RB Breece Hall, and a number of top defensive playmakers. For the first time in the Neal Brown era, WVU may actually have an advantage in the trenches and that will help propel them to their sixth win.

11/12 vs Oklahoma - Loss

I'm not getting suckered into it for a third straight year. Until WVU closes the gap talent-wise or they finally beat the Sooners, I can't pick West Virginia to win this matchup. OU is going to be just fine with Brent Venables at head coach. No drop off from Oklahoma in 2022.

11/19 vs Kansas State - Loss

I'm very high on Kansas State this season. I know QB Adrian Martinez didn't play well in his last two seasons at Nebraska but transferring to K-State was a good move for him. He'll have the most dynamic running back in the Big 12 (aside from Bijan Robinson) in Deuce Vaughn and potentially the best defense in the league.

11/26 at Oklahoma State - Loss

Oklahoma State had one of the best defenses in program history a year ago. They lost a ton of production off that unit but they feel very good about the guys that will be stepping into bigger roles. Not to mention, they also have the most successful and consistent quarterback in the conference. Tough game to win on the road.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.